Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Brand Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

About KiotViet:
KiotViet aims to extend the significant power of technology to every business model in Vietnam and Southeast Asia through our simple and effective solutions. We are committed to creating efficient, convenient products for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. Over the past 13 years, with a current team of over 1500 people at KiotViet, we recognize that our members are the foundation of KiotViet and a launchpad for achieving a better KiotViet in the future. KiotViet is dedicated to creating a work environment that fosters shared success and responsibilities.
Kiotviet is Vietnam’s largest POS provider, with over 300,000 merchants across various industries. We are expanding into other South-east Asian countries with our POS offerings and are expanding our product portfolio with new offerings in the fintech space.
What you will do:
- Brand Communication Project Management
- Coordinate and implement Go-to-Market (GTM) campaigns, including planning, overseeing execution processes, and evaluating campaign performance;
- Organize large and small-scale events, such as contests, sponsorships, workshops, and activation marketing activities. Build and maintain networks with KOLs, KOCs, and influencers to amplify brand presence.
- Branding and Art Direction Management
- Ensure brand consistency across all communication materials, product designs, and public platforms;
- Identify potential issues or risks for the company's brand and provide timely alerts;
- Conduct market research and audience analysis to identify opportunities, challenges, strengths, and weaknesses for branding and communication activities. Update global trends and recommend innovative models and insights for internal implementation;
- Advise the Brand Manager on art direction to ensure that messaging and brand aesthetics align with long-term strategies;
- Collaborate with the Content Leader and related teams to integrate engaging content with a distinctive brand identity.
- Internal Materials Design and Management;
- Handle design and production requests (tickets) from other departments, ensuring timely delivery and quality;
- Assist in producing materials related to products, communication content, and internal documents, maintaining consistency in brand tone and style.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Communication, Marketing, Public Relations, Foreign Languages, Business, or a related field;
- Proficiency in English or another foreign language (both written and spoken)
- 4 years of specialized experience in branding and communications; experience at an agency is a strong advantage;
- Familiarity with printing processes, printing materials (paper, plastic, fabric, mica, decal, etc.), and POSM production techniques;
- Exceptional communication skills: clear, logical, confident, and articulate;
- Creative, enthusiastic, eager to learn, and motivated to improve continuously;
- Detail-oriented, meticulous, and dedicated to ensuring the highest work quality;
- Strong project management skills, with the ability to define implementation methods and ensure project timelines are met;
- Skilled in problem analysis, including documenting lessons learned, providing guidance for improvements, and taking ownership of resolving issues effectively;
- Excellent team management, communication, and relationship-building skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)
- Compensation, pay a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance;
- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (from level leader according to the company's regulations)
- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives;
- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-brand-marketing-thu-nhap-20-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job322757
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Tuyển Brand Marketing Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Golden City
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Golden City làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Golden City
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Bác sĩ da liễu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEESMART SOLUTIONS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BEESMART SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BEESMART SOLUTIONS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Tuyển Brand Marketing Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PRENOFA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PRENOFA VIỆT NAM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing HỘ KINH DOANH LACHIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH LACHIC
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NOVASKY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NOVASKY
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Phúc Hưng Thịnh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Phúc Hưng Thịnh
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG THIẾT KẾ DLB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG THIẾT KẾ DLB
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Bánh ngọt CJ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Bánh ngọt CJ Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty cổ phần Nu Việt Nam (Nous - Baby wear) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Nu Việt Nam (Nous - Baby wear)
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ FIXUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ FIXUP
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ METATOP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ METATOP
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Masscom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Masscom Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Viện Tâm lý lâm sàng và Tâm lý trị liệu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Viện Tâm lý lâm sàng và Tâm lý trị liệu
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing SẮC ĐẸP Á ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu SẮC ĐẸP Á ĐÔNG
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VỎ CÂY VÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VỎ CÂY VÀNG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM CHÂU Á Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM CHÂU Á Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty cổ phần truyền thông đa phương tiện Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần truyền thông đa phương tiện Gia Minh
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kim Sa Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kim Sa Group
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Aladdin Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Aladdin Vina
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIFE STYLE GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIFE STYLE GROUP
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Hana Korea Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hana Korea Group
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIWIN VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Reviewty làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Reviewty
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm