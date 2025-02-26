Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

About KiotViet:

KiotViet aims to extend the significant power of technology to every business model in Vietnam and Southeast Asia through our simple and effective solutions. We are committed to creating efficient, convenient products for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. Over the past 13 years, with a current team of over 1500 people at KiotViet, we recognize that our members are the foundation of KiotViet and a launchpad for achieving a better KiotViet in the future. KiotViet is dedicated to creating a work environment that fosters shared success and responsibilities.

Kiotviet is Vietnam’s largest POS provider, with over 300,000 merchants across various industries. We are expanding into other South-east Asian countries with our POS offerings and are expanding our product portfolio with new offerings in the fintech space.

What you will do:

- Brand Communication Project Management

- Coordinate and implement Go-to-Market (GTM) campaigns, including planning, overseeing execution processes, and evaluating campaign performance;

- Organize large and small-scale events, such as contests, sponsorships, workshops, and activation marketing activities. Build and maintain networks with KOLs, KOCs, and influencers to amplify brand presence.

- Branding and Art Direction Management

- Ensure brand consistency across all communication materials, product designs, and public platforms;

- Identify potential issues or risks for the company's brand and provide timely alerts;

- Conduct market research and audience analysis to identify opportunities, challenges, strengths, and weaknesses for branding and communication activities. Update global trends and recommend innovative models and insights for internal implementation;

- Advise the Brand Manager on art direction to ensure that messaging and brand aesthetics align with long-term strategies;

- Collaborate with the Content Leader and related teams to integrate engaging content with a distinctive brand identity.

- Internal Materials Design and Management;

- Handle design and production requests (tickets) from other departments, ensuring timely delivery and quality;

- Assist in producing materials related to products, communication content, and internal documents, maintaining consistency in brand tone and style.

- Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Communication, Marketing, Public Relations, Foreign Languages, Business, or a related field;

- Proficiency in English or another foreign language (both written and spoken)

- 4 years of specialized experience in branding and communications; experience at an agency is a strong advantage;

- Familiarity with printing processes, printing materials (paper, plastic, fabric, mica, decal, etc.), and POSM production techniques;

- Exceptional communication skills: clear, logical, confident, and articulate;

- Creative, enthusiastic, eager to learn, and motivated to improve continuously;

- Detail-oriented, meticulous, and dedicated to ensuring the highest work quality;

- Strong project management skills, with the ability to define implementation methods and ensure project timelines are met;

- Skilled in problem analysis, including documenting lessons learned, providing guidance for improvements, and taking ownership of resolving issues effectively;

- Excellent team management, communication, and relationship-building skills.

- Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)

- Compensation, pay a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance;

- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)

- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (from level leader according to the company's regulations)

- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives;

- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance.

