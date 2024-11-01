Tuyển Business Analyst SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

SAPP Academy
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
SAPP Academy

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại SAPP Academy

Mức lương
12 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 54 lê thanh nghị, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Gather business and system requirements from end users;
• Communicate with users to clarify any unclear information about the business requirements;
• Assist users and work with development team or vendor to define requirements, suggest ideas, and
provide solutions;
• Quickly absorb and understand domain knowledge;
• Document the project operations (URD, SRS) in Vietnamese;
• Study, propose new features (as well as improvements/ enhancements) for software;
• Be actively involved in the complete project lifecycle, from requirements analysis to final delivery.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

QUALIFICATIONS
• Graduating from universities with major in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology,
Business, or a related field;
• Minimum 2 years of business analysis related experience in software development projects;
• Ability to translate business requirements into clear and concise user stories with acceptance criteria;
• Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional
teams and build strong relationships with stakeholders;
• Exceptional feature specification, requirements, and product documentation skills;
• Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously;
• Experience in gathering and analyzing customer feedback to enhance products;
• Have strong experience in UML design and data modeling and good knowledge of UX, BACCM, SRS...;
• Experience in CRM (HubSpot), LMS (Learning Management System), edTech, Fintech system is a plus;
• Analyzing & testing experience in software development life cycle is preferred.

Tại SAPP Academy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS
• 13th-month salary, fixed bonuses, and incentives under business policies;
• Having incentive policy for employees learning courses at SAPP;
• Using modern software to decrease work papers, thereby focusing on professional development
(HubSpot, Base, BaseHRM, E-contract);
• Working in a young atmosphere with 90% Gen Z, which is energetic and creative, with various connection
activities (travel, company birthday);
• A clear promotion roadmap, wage increases and an evaluation system for promotions;
• Paying social insurance according to state regulations;
• Working time: 8 hours from Monday to Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SAPP Academy

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SAPP Academy

SAPP Academy

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 20B, Ngõ 37, Phố Đại Đồng - Phường Thanh Trì

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

