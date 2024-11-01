Tuyển Business Analyst SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 54 lê thanh nghị, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Gather business and system requirements from end users;

• Communicate with users to clarify any unclear information about the business requirements;

• Assist users and work with development team or vendor to define requirements, suggest ideas, and

provide solutions;

• Quickly absorb and understand domain knowledge;

• Document the project operations (URD, SRS) in Vietnamese;

• Study, propose new features (as well as improvements/ enhancements) for software;

• Be actively involved in the complete project lifecycle, from requirements analysis to final delivery.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

QUALIFICATIONS

• Graduating from universities with major in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology,

Business, or a related field;

• Minimum 2 years of business analysis related experience in software development projects;

• Ability to translate business requirements into clear and concise user stories with acceptance criteria;

• Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional

teams and build strong relationships with stakeholders;

• Exceptional feature specification, requirements, and product documentation skills;

• Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously;

• Experience in gathering and analyzing customer feedback to enhance products;

• Have strong experience in UML design and data modeling and good knowledge of UX, BACCM, SRS...;

• Experience in CRM (HubSpot), LMS (Learning Management System), edTech, Fintech system is a plus;

• Analyzing & testing experience in software development life cycle is preferred.

Tại SAPP Academy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS

• 13th-month salary, fixed bonuses, and incentives under business policies;

• Having incentive policy for employees learning courses at SAPP;

• Using modern software to decrease work papers, thereby focusing on professional development

(HubSpot, Base, BaseHRM, E-contract);

• Working in a young atmosphere with 90% Gen Z, which is energetic and creative, with various connection

activities (travel, company birthday);

• A clear promotion roadmap, wage increases and an evaluation system for promotions;

• Paying social insurance according to state regulations;

• Working time: 8 hours from Monday to Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SAPP Academy

