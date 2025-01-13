Tuyển Business Intelligence Sparx* - A Virtuos Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sparx* is looking for passionate Associate Art Producers with strong communication and project management skills, who has demonstrated the ability to deliver games in the past. You'll play a key role in the planning and delivery of game projects, coordinate with our development team and partner studios, and drive some of the most exciting AAA titles in the video game industry.

Responsibilities

• Collaborate with Director, Leads and team members to establish realistic expectations from timelines, estimates and project deliverables.

• Define, track and follow up project schedule and milestones.

• Facilitate meetings, discussions, feedback, and communication within the team of Artists, Leads, Director and Producers to discuss status, resolve issues and share information.

• Follow up closely with Director/Leads about project progress, potential risks, and contingency plan.

• Ability to manage multiple projects, optimized resource planning and allocation, team management, art review, project bidding, client coordination, team efficiency analysis and cost analysis.

• Manage well the relationship with the client through transparent verbal and non-verbal communication.