Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH CIGRO VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Litmers is a leading Bubble agency operating in Vietnam and Korea, dedicated to transforming business visions into reality through Bubble (bubble.io). As experts in no-code development, we accelerate project timelines and reduce costs by up to five times.

- Mission: Empower individuals and SMBs without development expertise to quickly validate and scale their ideas.

- Team: A group of professionals with extensive development knowledge and exceptional no-code and coding expertise.

- Origin: Established by the Cigro team, pioneers in creating real-world paid services using no-code, Litmers bridges no-code and traditional coding to deliver scalable and efficient solutions.

- Global Edge: Our diverse global team collaborates seamlessly across international locations.

Join us as a **Fresher Bubble Developer** to kickstart your career in the no-code space with an innovative, global team!

**Duties & Responsibilities**

**Duties & Responsibilities