Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/04/2025
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

1.Receive shipping instruction from customer.
2. Update the VGM & MBL on the carrier\'s system, verify the accuracy of the HBL &MBL, file AFR/ISF/AMS ...if required.
3. Issue DN to customer.
4. Follow up on carrier telex releases & surrendered MBLs.
5. Keep clear communication with all relevant parties.
6. Perform other tasks as assigned by manager.
7. Report to manager as requested.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Prefer experience with 1 - 2 years in freight forwarding company
2. Good collaboration and multitasking skills, highly discipline and can take the pressure
3. Computer skill is required
4. Have experience in Sea export is priority

Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Orient Express Container Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 7th FL., Viettel Tower B, No.285 Cach Mang Thang 8 St., Ward 12, Dist.10, Hochiminh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

