Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 9th floor, Huy Son Building, 7
- 9
- 11 Mai Thi Luu street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Working Location: 7 Mai Thi Luu, Da Kao Ward, Dist., 1, Ho Chi Minh City
• Develop new customers as well as maintaining existing ones being assigned.
• Obtaining market information related to company’s product line.
• Visit customer and manage relationship with reports on time.
• Collect payment from customer on time or if any delay.
• Seamless operation shall be conducted in a positive manner.
• Other tasks assigned by Line Managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s Degree in Business administration or related fields. Education background from chemicals or
related is a plus.
• Working experience for chemical distribution is preferable.
Skills
• Excellent communication & negotiation skills (both English and Vietnamese).
• Team working, well-planning, strong analytical, reporting, and problem-solving skills.
• Good skills of Microsoft office (Excel, PPT…)
• Multitasking, task management.
Behavior
• Able to work from ground and patient in the progress.
• Good teamwork, time management
• Goal oriented, persuasive, good communication and problem-solving skill, energetic, willing to take challenge, a pleasant personality; proactive; good at stress management
* WHAT DO WE OFFER?
• Professional and friendly working environment
• Career growth
• Competitive salary
• 12 days annual leave + 6 days sick leave per year
• Private Health Insurance
• Oversea Company Team Building
• Team engagement
Tại Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI