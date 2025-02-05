Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 9th floor, Huy Son Building, 7

- 9

- 11 Mai Thi Luu street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Working Location: 7 Mai Thi Luu, Da Kao Ward, Dist., 1, Ho Chi Minh City
• Develop new customers as well as maintaining existing ones being assigned.
• Obtaining market information related to company’s product line.
• Visit customer and manage relationship with reports on time.
• Collect payment from customer on time or if any delay.
• Seamless operation shall be conducted in a positive manner.
• Other tasks assigned by Line Managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge
• Bachelor’s Degree in Business administration or related fields. Education background from chemicals or
related is a plus.
• Working experience for chemical distribution is preferable.
Skills
• Excellent communication & negotiation skills (both English and Vietnamese).
• Team working, well-planning, strong analytical, reporting, and problem-solving skills.
• Good skills of Microsoft office (Excel, PPT…)
• Multitasking, task management.
Behavior
• Able to work from ground and patient in the progress.
• Good teamwork, time management
• Goal oriented, persuasive, good communication and problem-solving skill, energetic, willing to take challenge, a pleasant personality; proactive; good at stress management
* WHAT DO WE OFFER?
• Professional and friendly working environment
• Career growth
• Competitive salary
• 12 days annual leave + 6 days sick leave per year
• Private Health Insurance
• Oversea Company Team Building
• Team engagement

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Kaiser Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 7-9-11 đường Mai Thị Lựu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

