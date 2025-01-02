Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ Phần Tổ chức Nhà Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ Phần Tổ chức Nhà Quốc Gia
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/02/2025
Chuyên viên pháp chế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Tổ chức Nhà Quốc Gia

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 13

- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh, ward 8, Phu Nhuan district, HCMC, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Follow up project progress, receive and check project legal documents.
Check regulations related to legal issues that arise, then analyze legal risks and propose solutions.
Meet and work with authorities to obtain project legal licenses.
Research and study about regulations of real estate project development.
Draft and review documents related to project.
Translate legal documents.
Manage legal project dossiers.
Other works assigned by project legal manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor or Master Degree in Law, Real Estate or relevant major.
At least 3 years' experience in real estate law.
Experience in a law firm or real estate company is preferable.
English: Strong in reading and writing skills. Good communication is a plus.
Good at Microsoft Office.
Problem solving skill.
Honest, hard-working, logical thinking, good communication. - Detailed oriented and out-going characteristics.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Tổ chức Nhà Quốc Gia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

International working environment.
Social insurance registered on gross salary.
Challenges and promising experience as the company is growing and expanding.
13th month salary, annual salary review, bonus on public holidays (New Year, Liberation & - Labor Day, National Day, etc.).
Monthly birthday party, quarterly department meal, annual Health check-up, etc.
Friendly, supportive and open-minded colleagues and environment.
Other competitive benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Tổ chức Nhà Quốc Gia

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 44B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, P.15, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

