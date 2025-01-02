Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ Phần Tổ chức Nhà Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 13 - 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh, ward 8, Phu Nhuan district, HCMC, Quận Phú Nhuận

Follow up project progress, receive and check project legal documents.

Check regulations related to legal issues that arise, then analyze legal risks and propose solutions.

Meet and work with authorities to obtain project legal licenses.

Research and study about regulations of real estate project development.

Draft and review documents related to project.

Translate legal documents.

Manage legal project dossiers.

Other works assigned by project legal manager.

Bachelor or Master Degree in Law, Real Estate or relevant major.

At least 3 years' experience in real estate law.

Experience in a law firm or real estate company is preferable.

English: Strong in reading and writing skills. Good communication is a plus.

Good at Microsoft Office.

Problem solving skill.

Honest, hard-working, logical thinking, good communication. - Detailed oriented and out-going characteristics.

International working environment.

Social insurance registered on gross salary.

Challenges and promising experience as the company is growing and expanding.

13th month salary, annual salary review, bonus on public holidays (New Year, Liberation & - Labor Day, National Day, etc.).

Monthly birthday party, quarterly department meal, annual Health check-up, etc.

Friendly, supportive and open-minded colleagues and environment.

Other competitive benefits.

