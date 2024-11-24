Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 5, toà nhà Bcons số 176/1 - 3 đường Nguyễn Văn Thương, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh., Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

- Analyzing contract terms and conditions to identify legal and business risks;

- Ensure the company obtaining all permits and approvals according to applicable laws in operating countries;

- Ensure good, effective corporate governance within the Company;

- Advising internal stakeholders on contractual risks and obligations;

- Ensuring that contracts comply with company policies, as well as all relevant laws and regulations;

- Work with other departments to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations;

- Collaborate with other departments within the company to structure, draft, negotiate, and manage various relationships such as partnership agreements, vendor contracts, employment contracts, and other operational arrangements;

- Stay up to date with changes in laws and regulations that affect the education and training industry;

- Develop and implement legal policies and procedures for the company;

- Manage the compliance program for the company and develop training materials for employees;

- Conduct research and provide legal and contractual advice to management on various legal and compliance issues;

- Assist in negotiations, disputes, and legal proceedings;

- Other legal requirements/supports within the Company designed by the Board of Management.

- Bachelor’s degree in law;

- At least 3 years of experience at in-house company, proven experience as a Legal Counsel in business environment;

- Proficient in using legal English and Vietnamese (in presenting documents);

- Candidates who have experience in Education & Training are preferred;

- Excellent knowledge and understanding of corporate law and procedures;

- Highly integrity and ethical conduct;

- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

- Competitive salary: from 15,000,000 VND - 20,000,000 VND (negotiable based on capabilities);

- Annual salary reviews;

- 13th-month salary based on business performance;

- Enjoy social insurance, health insurance, and holiday benefits according to labor laws;

- Annual health check-up package when becoming a full-time employee;

- Opportunity to work, learn, and develop in a dynamic online training (e-learning) company;

- Participate in internal bonding activities such as Team Building and Year-end Party.

