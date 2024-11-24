Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION

Chuyên viên pháp chế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 5, toà nhà Bcons số 176/1

- 3 đường Nguyễn Văn Thương, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh., Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

- Analyzing contract terms and conditions to identify legal and business risks;
- Ensure the company obtaining all permits and approvals according to applicable laws in operating countries;
- Ensure good, effective corporate governance within the Company;
- Advising internal stakeholders on contractual risks and obligations;
- Ensuring that contracts comply with company policies, as well as all relevant laws and regulations;
- Work with other departments to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations;
- Collaborate with other departments within the company to structure, draft, negotiate, and manage various relationships such as partnership agreements, vendor contracts, employment contracts, and other operational arrangements;
- Stay up to date with changes in laws and regulations that affect the education and training industry;
- Develop and implement legal policies and procedures for the company;
- Manage the compliance program for the company and develop training materials for employees;
- Conduct research and provide legal and contractual advice to management on various legal and compliance issues;
- Assist in negotiations, disputes, and legal proceedings;
- Other legal requirements/supports within the Company designed by the Board of Management.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in law;
- At least 3 years of experience at in-house company, proven experience as a Legal Counsel in business environment;
- Proficient in using legal English and Vietnamese (in presenting documents);
- Candidates who have experience in Education & Training are preferred;
- Excellent knowledge and understanding of corporate law and procedures;
- Highly integrity and ethical conduct;
- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary: from 15,000,000 VND - 20,000,000 VND (negotiable based on capabilities);
- Annual salary reviews;
- 13th-month salary based on business performance;
- Enjoy social insurance, health insurance, and holiday benefits according to labor laws;
- Annual health check-up package when becoming a full-time employee;
- Opportunity to work, learn, and develop in a dynamic online training (e-learning) company;
- Participate in internal bonding activities such as Team Building and Year-end Party.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Bcons Tower, 4A/167A Nguyễn Văn Thương, Phường 25

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

