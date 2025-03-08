Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH CHARTERTECH GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 22 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Quận 1, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Đến 22 Triệu

Responsible for CHECK - CONSULT - BUILD - CONTROL all matters related to corporate legal within our organization.

Provide legal advice on a wide range of issues, including but not limited to intellectual property, data privacy, corporate governance, and contract negotiations.

Draft, review, and negotiate various legal documents, including contracts, licensing, and partnership agreements.

Ensure compliance with governance laws and regulations, particularly in the technology sector.

Conduct legal research and stay updated on changes in laws and regulations that may impact the business.

Identify and manage legal risks and opportunities related to industry, partnerships, and expansion.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to develop policies and procedures that mitigate risks.

Manage external legal counsel as needed for specialized legal matters.

Assist in resolving disputes and legal claims, including overseeing litigation and arbitration processes.

Provide training and guidance to staff on legal issues and compliance matters.

Assist CEO with in-depth legal research & advice on various legal aspects.

Với Mức Lương Đến 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

LLB/LLM in Law major

At least 04 years of experience as a legal and compliance/lawyer in the corporate environment.

Strong understanding of law and regulation related to the corporate field, especially in Vietnam.

Experience in a fast-paced technology environment or a tech startup.

Excellent negotiation, drafting, and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and manage multi-task simultaneously.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Professionally using English in a business context at the level of composing bilingual specialized documents

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHARTERTECH GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto 22.000.000 vnđ NET

Review salary 2 times/year

Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, Performance Bonus

Participate in engaging team building activities: Company trip, team building, town hall,

Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHARTERTECH GLOBAL

