Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM

Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, P.12, Q.10, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

- Understanding the hiring requirements of hiring managers
- Attracting candidates through various channels like social media and professional networks
- Source candidates using a variety of search methods to build a robust candidate pipeline
- Reviewing resumes and screening candidates
- Scheduling interviews by coordinating with candidates and hiring managers
- Perform reference checks as need
- Negotiating job offers and compensation packages with candidates
- Manage onboarding and new hire process
- Staying updated about hiring trends and best practices
- Manage the overall interview, selection, and closing process
- Ensure all screening, hiring, and selection is done in accordance with employment laws and regulations
- PIC of Internal engagement activities as: Create Positive Employee Experience; Build Employer Brand; Promote Our Culture; Communicate and Create Content.
- Other tasks assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field
Up to 4 years of recruiting experience preferred
Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing
Demonstrated ability to establish effective and cooperative working relationships built on trust
Excellent organizational and time management skills
Comfortable making decisions independently
Working knowledge of applicant tracking and HRIS systems
Ability to manage a wide range of relationships with a variety of stakeholders
Proficient in Microsoft Office
Working knowledge of interview techniques and applicant screening methods
Deep understanding of employment laws and regulations
Familiar with a wide variety of sourcing avenues
Other qualifications on EB will be preferred:
- Proactive, articulate communicator with positive energy that inspire others.
- Strong problem-solving skills with a natural ability to ask questions and handle situations gracefully.
- Have sympathetic and service-oriented mindset.
- You can write well, take great photos, and even shoot and edit videos.
- You’re full of creative ideas and have an eye for design (experience with a designer is a plus).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

SHUI as Labor Law
Weekly day off : Sat & Sun
Team building/Company Party...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 833 Lê Hồng Phong, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

