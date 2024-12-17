Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, P.12, Q.10, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

- Understanding the hiring requirements of hiring managers

- Attracting candidates through various channels like social media and professional networks

- Source candidates using a variety of search methods to build a robust candidate pipeline

- Reviewing resumes and screening candidates

- Scheduling interviews by coordinating with candidates and hiring managers

- Perform reference checks as need

- Negotiating job offers and compensation packages with candidates

- Manage onboarding and new hire process

- Staying updated about hiring trends and best practices

- Manage the overall interview, selection, and closing process

- Ensure all screening, hiring, and selection is done in accordance with employment laws and regulations

- PIC of Internal engagement activities as: Create Positive Employee Experience; Build Employer Brand; Promote Our Culture; Communicate and Create Content.

- Other tasks assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field

Up to 4 years of recruiting experience preferred

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

Demonstrated ability to establish effective and cooperative working relationships built on trust

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Comfortable making decisions independently

Working knowledge of applicant tracking and HRIS systems

Ability to manage a wide range of relationships with a variety of stakeholders

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Working knowledge of interview techniques and applicant screening methods

Deep understanding of employment laws and regulations

Familiar with a wide variety of sourcing avenues

Other qualifications on EB will be preferred:

- Proactive, articulate communicator with positive energy that inspire others.

- Strong problem-solving skills with a natural ability to ask questions and handle situations gracefully.

- Have sympathetic and service-oriented mindset.

- You can write well, take great photos, and even shoot and edit videos.

- You’re full of creative ideas and have an eye for design (experience with a designer is a plus).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

SHUI as Labor Law

Weekly day off : Sat & Sun

Team building/Company Party...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM

