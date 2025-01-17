Tuyển Customer Success Eq Logis CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Eq Logis CO., LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 1, Cao ốc H3, 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 06, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work as a connector between customers and companies to ensure effective service levels to customers:
- Keep track of daily freight forwarding activities.
- Import/export documents. (MBL/HBL, D / N, C / N)
- Receive requests from agents and customers (Air/Sea Export) for both general & chemical goods.
- Handle and track Sea/Air shipment designated according to the company's standard operating procedures.
- Regularly update customer information about the ongoing shipment.
- Monitor and control subcontractors while handling shipments.
- Updating pricing with carriers.
- Report to the manager if there is a customer complaint (if any).
- Other tasks assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English communication.
- Priority for candidates with experience in the same position and in the shipping line Logistics / Forwarder field.
Tại Eq Logis CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Eq Logis CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
