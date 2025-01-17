Tuyển Customer Success Eq Logis CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Work as a connector between customers and companies to ensure effective service levels to customers:

- Keep track of daily freight forwarding activities.

- Import/export documents. (MBL/HBL, D / N, C / N)

- Receive requests from agents and customers (Air/Sea Export) for both general & chemical goods.

- Handle and track Sea/Air shipment designated according to the company's standard operating procedures.

- Regularly update customer information about the ongoing shipment.

- Monitor and control subcontractors while handling shipments.

- Updating pricing with carriers.

- Report to the manager if there is a customer complaint (if any).

- Other tasks assigned by management.