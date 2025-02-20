Tuyển Data Analyst Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 02nd Floor, FPT Tan Thuan 2, Tan Thuan Processing Zone - No. 8, Tan Thuan Dong, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Consult, create and maintain dashboards, analyze reports for the Board of Director and key business functions.

Collaborate with stakeholders as Operations, Marketing and Sales to understand business processes and explore knowledge in Data Warehouse.

Assess and organize KPIs into the driver tree, manage BI reports. Be responsible for the accuracy of the calculations.

Perform analyses, give recommendations based on requirements of leaders.

Be ready to “trial-error” the new analyzing methodology.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required degree/experience

Bachelor degree, majoring in Business Administration, Finance & Accounting, Information System, etc.

Experience: 1-2 years working as a Data Analyst / Business Intelligence (1 years as Business Intelligence/Analyst in Retail, eCommerce is preferable)

Strong logical, critical thinking and solving problems.

Skilled in SQL, dbt and Excel.

Teamwork skill.

Required qualities/abilities

Proficiency with BigQuery, data visualization tools (Looker Studio) is a plus.

Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment (Entrepreneurial spirit and start-up mindset).

Process Systematization Mindset : Have to work with multiple data sources and many new features.

Analytical Skills: can work with large amounts of numerical data: facts, figures, and number crunching. You will need to see through the data and analyze it to find conclusions

Critical Thinking: have to explore the numbers, trends, signal and submit conclusions based on the findings.

Attention to Detail: Data is precise. Data analysts have to make sure they are vigilant in their analysis to come to correct conclusions.

Other conditions

Experience with dbt, Git, VSCode.

Tại Sendo Technology JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus

Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion

Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members

Annual health check

18 days of annual leave

Company trips and team buildings

Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays

Internal activities, sport and social clubs

Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sendo Technology JSC

