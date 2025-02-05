Tuyển Data Analyst Finhelp PTY LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 650 - 800 USD

Accept Fresher

The Estimation and Data Entry Specialist is responsible for gathering information from various data sources and databases to plan cost and/or estimate costs of a planned construction project in terms of the labour, equipment and materials required

Within Liveware’s Operations Department, deployed for the client, Empower Construction, the Estimation and Data Entry Specialist is accountable for, but not limited to, the following responsibilities:

Current Responsibilities:

● Transfer information from a construction plan into a spreadsheet as directed by the client

● Review and collect information from Generic Australian Construction (GAC) plans

● Review all data for errors and report unusual findings to the client

● Put the profile/details of each job and client into the ORBIS/NEXVIA system.

○ Import the assembly of materials & labour and quotation.

○ E-mail clients and other relevant stakeholders to hand over the project.

○ Keep track of sales reports (weekly, monthly, yearly) and make sure that targets are achieved.

● Input the details and current status of each job received through ASANA.