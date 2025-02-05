Tuyển Data Analyst Finhelp PTY LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 650 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Finhelp PTY LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: 87 Đường B4, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 650 - 800 USD
Accept Fresher
The Estimation and Data Entry Specialist is responsible for gathering information from various data sources and databases to plan cost and/or estimate costs of a planned construction project in terms of the labour, equipment and materials required
Within Liveware’s Operations Department, deployed for the client, Empower Construction, the Estimation and Data Entry Specialist is accountable for, but not limited to, the following responsibilities:
Current Responsibilities:
● Transfer information from a construction plan into a spreadsheet as directed by the client
● Review and collect information from Generic Australian Construction (GAC) plans
● Review all data for errors and report unusual findings to the client
● Put the profile/details of each job and client into the ORBIS/NEXVIA system.
○ Import the assembly of materials & labour and quotation.
○ E-mail clients and other relevant stakeholders to hand over the project.
○ Keep track of sales reports (weekly, monthly, yearly) and make sure that targets are achieved.
● Input the details and current status of each job received through ASANA.
Với Mức Lương 650 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Finhelp PTY LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Finhelp PTY LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
