Tuyển Data Analyst Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Summary:

We are seeking a motivated Risk Analytics Supervisor to join our dynamic Risk Analytics team. The successful candidate will play a key role in supporting identification, assessment, and mitigation of credit risks across various unsecured lending products. This role involves working with large datasets, utilizing SQL (or SAS) and Excel to perform detail analyses, and effectively communication findings in English to stakeholders.

II. Key Roles & Responsibilities:

1. Credit risk analysis and portfolio monitoring

- Conduct comprehensive risk assessments: evaluate portfolio to identify potential credit risks using various reports and indicators (delinquency rates, roll rates, early warning, etc.).

- Monitor risk indicators: regularly track key risk indicators to detect emerging risks.

- Monitor credit policies: monitor credit policies to assess the impact of new policies on portfolio and customer profiles.

2. Reporting