Tuyển Data Analyst Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 19, tòa nhà The Mett, số 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. Job Summary:
We are seeking a motivated Risk Analytics Supervisor to join our dynamic Risk Analytics team. The successful candidate will play a key role in supporting identification, assessment, and mitigation of credit risks across various unsecured lending products. This role involves working with large datasets, utilizing SQL (or SAS) and Excel to perform detail analyses, and effectively communication findings in English to stakeholders.
II. Key Roles & Responsibilities:
1. Credit risk analysis and portfolio monitoring
- Conduct comprehensive risk assessments: evaluate portfolio to identify potential credit risks using various reports and indicators (delinquency rates, roll rates, early warning, etc.).
- Monitor risk indicators: regularly track key risk indicators to detect emerging risks.
- Monitor credit policies: monitor credit policies to assess the impact of new policies on portfolio and customer profiles.
2. Reporting
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company
