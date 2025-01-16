Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH Linagora làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Linagora
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
DevOps Engineer

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: No 5, Dien Bien Phu Street, Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

We expect tangible assistance from you in accelerating the launch of the product to the market; we are talking about the notorious time to market. DevOps and we are confident that this can be achieved through automation of the software life cycle, readiness, and ability to write appropriate scripts. The main task of a DevOps engineer is to minimize human influence on the delivery of releases to the production area, which means that the lives of both development and operations are improved.
You will become part of the Twake Work Place Team, this is an open-source digital workplace for enterprise and medium business, open source equivalent of MS Team/Slack.
Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills/Experience
• 3-5 years experience with Cloud Providers like OVH, Scaleway,... (Experience with GCP, AWP, Azure is plus point)
Nice to have:
Soft skills:

Tại Công ty TNHH Linagora Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working with us
• Attractive salary
• Flexible hybrid working model
• Correct work/life balance
• Work in an international team with highly skilled people
• Annual health checkups and other benefits based on labor law
• Additional health insurance with attractive coverage and benefits
• Lunch allowance, 13th-month salary
• Annual company trip, other exciting activities for team building
• Participate in open-source communities and conferences
• Modern working space, free coffee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Linagora

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Linagora

Công ty TNHH Linagora

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 9.21, tầng 9, số 5 Điện Biên Phủ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

