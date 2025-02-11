Tuyển Điều hành tour Asia Pioneer Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 320 - 1,000 USD

Why Join Us?

As part of the Asia Pioneer Team, you will work in a dynamic, customer-focused environment with opportunities to grow professionally. We offer a competitive salary, performance-based bonuses, and a supportive team culture that values innovation and dedication.

Asia Pioneer Team

Your Key Responsibilities:

• Manage and confirm all tour-related bookings, including hotels, guides, transport, flights, and other ground services.

• Ensure all services are fully secured before the tour commences.

• Handle and resolve any operational issues that arise during tours.

• Establish and maintain strong supplier relationships, negotiating the best contract rates.

• Coordinate with the accounting team for payments to suppliers and service providers.

• Collaborate closely with the sales team to guarantee the highest level of customer satisfaction.

• Report to the Operations Team Leader and contribute to improving internal processes.

• Report to the Operations Team Leader