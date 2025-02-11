Tuyển Điều hành tour Asia Pioneer Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 320 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Điều hành tour Asia Pioneer Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 320 - 1,000 USD

Asia Pioneer Travel
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Asia Pioneer Travel

Điều hành tour

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Điều hành tour Tại Asia Pioneer Travel

Mức lương
320 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 18 Yen Ninh, Truc Bach, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Điều hành tour Với Mức Lương 320 - 1,000 USD

Why Join Us?
As part of the Asia Pioneer Team, you will work in a dynamic, customer-focused environment with opportunities to grow professionally. We offer a competitive salary, performance-based bonuses, and a supportive team culture that values innovation and dedication.
Asia Pioneer Team
Your Key Responsibilities:
• Manage and confirm all tour-related bookings, including hotels, guides, transport, flights, and other ground services.
• Ensure all services are fully secured before the tour commences.
• Handle and resolve any operational issues that arise during tours.
• Establish and maintain strong supplier relationships, negotiating the best contract rates.
• Coordinate with the accounting team for payments to suppliers and service providers.
• Collaborate closely with the sales team to guarantee the highest level of customer satisfaction.
• Report to the Operations Team Leader and contribute to improving internal processes.
• Report to the Operations Team Leader

Với Mức Lương 320 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Asia Pioneer Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Pioneer Travel

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Asia Pioneer Travel

Asia Pioneer Travel

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Sales Office: 18 Yen Ninh, Truc Bach, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dieu-hanh-tour-thu-nhap-320-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job289154
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Tuyển Điều hành tour PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 300 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Tuyển Điều hành tour PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 300 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU LỊCH WORLDTRIP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DU LỊCH WORLDTRIP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ BẢO MINH
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 300 - 500 USD Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Điều hành tour PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Compass Travel Vietnam
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm