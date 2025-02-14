Tuyển Điều hành tour Olanka Travels làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Điều hành tour Olanka Travels làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Olanka Travels
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Olanka Travels

Điều hành tour

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Điều hành tour Tại Olanka Travels

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Điều hành tour Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Us
Olanka Travels is a premier travel company operating in a highly successful B2C business in Sri Lanka over the last 14 years with a global presence in the UK, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia, and we are looking for a dynamic and innovative team dedicated to delivering top-notch visual content across various platforms. We pride ourselves on creativity, quality, and a commitment to excellence.
Job Role
As a Vietnam Tour Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring smooth and memorable travel experiences for our clients in Vietnam. You will oversee tour operations, coordinate with local partners, and provide exceptional customer service.
Job Profile
- Coordinate with hotels, transport providers, guides, and other local suppliers
- Ensure high-quality customer service and handle any on-ground issues
- Manage budgets, bookings, and operational logistics efficiently
- Stay updated with tourism trends and recommend new tour experiences
- Ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Olanka Travels Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Olanka Travels

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Olanka Travels

Olanka Travels

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: .

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dieu-hanh-tour-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job297353
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Tuyển Điều hành tour PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 300 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Tuyển Điều hành tour PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Emoi Việt Nam Travel
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 300 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Việt Nam - Nhật Bản
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ FOREST VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH VNTRIP.VN
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP du lịch Worldtrip
Hạn nộp: 15/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VÀ DU LỊCH NGỌC VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI VÀ DU LỊCH NGỌC VIỆT
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH KHÁM PHÁ TRẢI NGHIỆM TỔ ONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KHÁM PHÁ TRẢI NGHIỆM TỔ ONG
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Du Lịch Sài Gòn Thời Đại làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Du Lịch Sài Gòn Thời Đại
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VIC GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VIC GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMILEVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMILEVIET
Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DU LỊCH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÔNG HÀN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH VN BIKE TOUR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VN BIKE TOUR
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH & GIÁO DỤC THIÊN PHÚ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH & GIÁO DỤC THIÊN PHÚ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Điều hành tour CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VẬN TẢI LỮ HÀNH QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VẬN TẢI LỮ HÀNH QUỐC TẾ
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Điều hành tour PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu PAN AMERICAN TRAVEL
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm