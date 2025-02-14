Tuyển Điều hành tour Olanka Travels làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Us

Olanka Travels is a premier travel company operating in a highly successful B2C business in Sri Lanka over the last 14 years with a global presence in the UK, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia, and we are looking for a dynamic and innovative team dedicated to delivering top-notch visual content across various platforms. We pride ourselves on creativity, quality, and a commitment to excellence.

Job Role

As a Vietnam Tour Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring smooth and memorable travel experiences for our clients in Vietnam. You will oversee tour operations, coordinate with local partners, and provide exceptional customer service.

Job Profile

- Coordinate with hotels, transport providers, guides, and other local suppliers

- Ensure high-quality customer service and handle any on-ground issues

- Manage budgets, bookings, and operational logistics efficiently

- Stay updated with tourism trends and recommend new tour experiences

- Ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies