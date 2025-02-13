Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

● Write blog articles to post on LinkedIn, Facebook and the company’s website

● Maintain and improve the layout of the current website

● Work with the Director on marketing ideas and strategies for upcoming conferences

● Work with outsourced vendors for specific tasks.

● Produce marketing videos, graphics, promotional product designs

● Support planning and executing company gatherings, trainings, or team buildings

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● BSc degree in Marketing, Journalism, English Communication or relevant fields

● Experience in B2B marketing

● 2+ years experience in Marketing

● Fluent communication skills in English

● Have a good sense of modern design

● Have experience with building website using WordPress platform

● Must be organized and detail-oriented

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● 13th-month salary

● 12 annual leave

● Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

● International, dynamic, friendly working environment.

● Many opportunities for personal and professional development.

● Company trip and regular team building events, sport activities...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

