Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Mức lương
10 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

● Write blog articles to post on LinkedIn, Facebook and the company’s website
● Maintain and improve the layout of the current website
● Work with the Director on marketing ideas and strategies for upcoming conferences
● Work with outsourced vendors for specific tasks.
● Produce marketing videos, graphics, promotional product designs
● Support planning and executing company gatherings, trainings, or team buildings

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● BSc degree in Marketing, Journalism, English Communication or relevant fields
● Experience in B2B marketing
● 2+ years experience in Marketing
● Fluent communication skills in English
● Have a good sense of modern design
● Have experience with building website using WordPress platform
● Must be organized and detail-oriented

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● 13th-month salary
● 12 annual leave
● Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
● International, dynamic, friendly working environment.
● Many opportunities for personal and professional development.
● Company trip and regular team building events, sport activities...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

