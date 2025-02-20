Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 300 - 1,000 USD
Job Responsibilities
Customer Engagement
● Actively receive and respond to customer messages and comments on various online platforms such as Zalo, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and hotline, ensuring timely and professional interactions.
● Consult customers via phone, addressing inquiries and providing detailed information about The Joyful Nest’s service packages.
● Identify customer needs, offer personalized consultations, and schedule showroom visits for potential customers to experience the services firsthand.
● Follow up and nurture leads throughout the consultation process to increase conversion rates from inquiries to actual customers.
● Prepare detailed service contracts and tailor packages to customer needs.
● Work closely with relevant teams to facilitate contract execution and customer onboarding.
● Collaborate with the marketing team to execute strategies that attract new customers.
Sales Closing & Revenue Targets
● Persuade customers to book rooms, sign contracts, and make deposits for services.
● Ensure individual sales targets are met while contributing to overall business objectives.
Với Mức Lương 300 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
