Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1,000 USD

Job Responsibilities

Customer Engagement

● Actively receive and respond to customer messages and comments on various online platforms such as Zalo, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and hotline, ensuring timely and professional interactions.

● Consult customers via phone, addressing inquiries and providing detailed information about The Joyful Nest’s service packages.

● Identify customer needs, offer personalized consultations, and schedule showroom visits for potential customers to experience the services firsthand.

● Follow up and nurture leads throughout the consultation process to increase conversion rates from inquiries to actual customers.

● Prepare detailed service contracts and tailor packages to customer needs.

● Work closely with relevant teams to facilitate contract execution and customer onboarding.

● Collaborate with the marketing team to execute strategies that attract new customers.

Sales Closing & Revenue Targets

● Persuade customers to book rooms, sign contracts, and make deposits for services.

● Ensure individual sales targets are met while contributing to overall business objectives.