Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Digital Business Analyst play a crucial role in identifying opportunities for digital transformation and process improvement. This role will work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, analyze data, and develop strategies that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of digital systems and platforms.

Requirements Gathering

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit and document business requirements for digital projects and initiatives.

Data Analysis

Analyze digital data, including web analytics, user behavior, and system performance, to identify trends and opportunities for improvement.

Process Improvement

Evaluate current digital processes and systems, and propose solutions to enhance efficiency and user experience

Project Management

Support the planning and execution of digital projects, ensuring alignment with business objectives and timely delivery

Stakeholder Communication

Improve the communication between business stakeholders during product requirement & deployment

Testing and Validation

Assist in the development of test cases and conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business requirement

Documentation

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for digital projects, including requirements, design specifications, and process flows.

Market Research

Stay current with digital trends and technologies to provide insights and recommendations for innovation and competitive advantage.

Education

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Technology or a related field. Relevant certifications

Experience

Experience with digital transformation initiatives is highly desirable.

Experience with supply chain & logistic operation

1-2 year Experience in the high complex project management

Experience in project of supply chain system: ERP, TMS, Microsoft Dynamic 365 is preferable

A diverse and open working culture, where your true identity is celebrated.

Multiple career opportunities to rotate within Functions or cross-functions.

Your wellbeing will be taken care by our Health & Safety Team since Day 1.

Be a part of our sustainability journey in Brewing the Better Vietnam.

Performance appraisal twice a year to guarantee constructive feedback

Performance bonus (estimated at least 3 months) and 13th month salary bonus

Bao Viet Insurance for employees and family

Annual leave: 18 days/year

Flexible benefit voucher

80% lunch in canteen

Annual team building, Town hall, YEP

Gift for special holidays and sponsor traveling ticket in Tet Holiday

Từ thứ 2 đến thứ 6 (Sáng 8h00-12h00, Chiều 13h00-17h00)