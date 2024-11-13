Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Digital Business Analyst play a crucial role in identifying opportunities for digital transformation and process improvement. This role will work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, analyze data, and develop strategies that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of digital systems and platforms.
Requirements Gathering
Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit and document business requirements for digital projects and initiatives.
Data Analysis
Analyze digital data, including web analytics, user behavior, and system performance, to identify trends and opportunities for improvement.
Process Improvement
Evaluate current digital processes and systems, and propose solutions to enhance efficiency and user experience
Project Management
Support the planning and execution of digital projects, ensuring alignment with business objectives and timely delivery
Stakeholder Communication
Improve the communication between business stakeholders during product requirement & deployment
Testing and Validation
Assist in the development of test cases and conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business requirement
Documentation
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for digital projects, including requirements, design specifications, and process flows.
Market Research
Stay current with digital trends and technologies to provide insights and recommendations for innovation and competitive advantage.
Education
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Technology or a related field. Relevant certifications
Experience
Experience with digital transformation initiatives is highly desirable.
Experience with supply chain & logistic operation
1-2 year Experience in the high complex project management
Experience in project of supply chain system: ERP, TMS, Microsoft Dynamic 365 is preferable
A diverse and open working culture, where your true identity is celebrated.
Multiple career opportunities to rotate within Functions or cross-functions.
Your wellbeing will be taken care by our Health & Safety Team since Day 1.
Be a part of our sustainability journey in Brewing the Better Vietnam.
Performance appraisal twice a year to guarantee constructive feedback
Performance bonus (estimated at least 3 months) and 13th month salary bonus
Bao Viet Insurance for employees and family
Annual leave: 18 days/year
Flexible benefit voucher
80% lunch in canteen
Annual team building, Town hall, YEP
Gift for special holidays and sponsor traveling ticket in Tet Holiday
Từ thứ 2 đến thứ 6 (Sáng 8h00-12h00, Chiều 13h00-17h00)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Nhà Máy Bia Heineken Việt Nam
