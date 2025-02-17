Tuyển Digital Marketing LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12th floor, Sofic Building, 10 Mai Chi Tho, W. Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Manage Marketing Plan & Budget, Analysis MKT Activities AAR (After Action Review)
- Manage Customer Event activities & In store display
- Manage Digital Marketing (Website, Social Media channels, Partner Portal etc.)
- Prepare effective product Marketing materials (Catalog, Proposal, Technical data book etc.)
- Make MBR (Monthly Business Review) Report and Analysis Business Performance in details
- Effective communication between LG Head Quarter in Korea and Vietnam operations
- Other tasks as assigned by Product Director
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have experience as a Product Marketing for at least 03 years.
- Experience in Air Conditioner (B2B) industry is an advantage.
- High Level of Excel & Power Point Skills.
- Good communication & Business English (Report directly to Korean Product Director)
- Good data management & analysis skills.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- To be able to go on business trip.
Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
