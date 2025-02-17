Tuyển Digital Marketing LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 12th floor, Sofic Building, 10 Mai Chi Tho, W. Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage Marketing Plan & Budget, Analysis MKT Activities AAR (After Action Review)

- Manage Customer Event activities & In store display

- Manage Digital Marketing (Website, Social Media channels, Partner Portal etc.)

- Prepare effective product Marketing materials (Catalog, Proposal, Technical data book etc.)

- Make MBR (Monthly Business Review) Report and Analysis Business Performance in details

- Effective communication between LG Head Quarter in Korea and Vietnam operations

- Other tasks as assigned by Product Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor Degree of Business, Marketing major

- Have experience as a Product Marketing for at least 03 years.

- Experience in Air Conditioner (B2B) industry is an advantage.

- High Level of Excel & Power Point Skills.

- Good communication & Business English (Report directly to Korean Product Director)

- Good data management & analysis skills.

- Accuracy and attention to detail.

- To be able to go on business trip.

Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company

