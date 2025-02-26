Tuyển Digital Marketing Sunrise Events Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Sunrise Events Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sarimi Sala A1, Đường D9, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Source, negotiate and procure goods and services to meet quality, delivery, and cost objectives. Maintain database of local and international vendor
• Negotiate with suppliers to meet quality, delivery, and cost objectives
• Evaluate supplier performance and maintain strong vendor relationships to ensure reliability and quality.
• Develop, monitor and manage procurement processes, ensuring compliance with company policies and international trade regulations.
• Research and monitor industry trends (sourcing, technology, market price)
• Collaborate with the Project Management team and other Departments to create collaborative business plans with strategic vendors, develop negotiating strategies, and direct the execution of strategic programs.
• Propose solutions to save costs and improve product quality
• Drive Cost Reduction through commercial and technical lever
• Develop and implement strategic sourcing plans to optimize procurement processes
• Prepare procurement status report, daily, weekly/ monthly, progress report with summary of delivery /commencement date
• Maintain accurate and up-to-date records for audits and reporting, including purchase orders, supplier information, and financial documents.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sunrise Events Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sunrise Events Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
