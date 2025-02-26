Tuyển Digital Marketing Sunrise Events Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Source, negotiate and procure goods and services to meet quality, delivery, and cost objectives. Maintain database of local and international vendor

• Negotiate with suppliers to meet quality, delivery, and cost objectives

• Evaluate supplier performance and maintain strong vendor relationships to ensure reliability and quality.

• Develop, monitor and manage procurement processes, ensuring compliance with company policies and international trade regulations.

• Research and monitor industry trends (sourcing, technology, market price)

• Collaborate with the Project Management team and other Departments to create collaborative business plans with strategic vendors, develop negotiating strategies, and direct the execution of strategic programs.

• Propose solutions to save costs and improve product quality

• Drive Cost Reduction through commercial and technical lever

• Develop and implement strategic sourcing plans to optimize procurement processes

• Prepare procurement status report, daily, weekly/ monthly, progress report with summary of delivery /commencement date

• Maintain accurate and up-to-date records for audits and reporting, including purchase orders, supplier information, and financial documents.