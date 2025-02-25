Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot CN1

- 02B

- 4

- 8, High

- tech Industrial zone I, Hoa Lac Hi

- tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Korean Aerospace engine manufacturing enterprise, belonging to Hanwha Group (top 10 largest corporations in Korea) and licensed to operate in Vietnam on August 2017
Working location
• Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
• Lot CN1-02B-4-8, High-tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi-tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam
* shuttle bus running in Hanoi
Job description
• Work with Manufacturing Engineer/ NC Engineer to create fixture concept.
• Design fixtures/gage used for development/production.
• Work with supplier to make sure they understood fixture/tool concept, drawing requirements and manage the delivery target.
• Check fixture/tool designs by validating their accuracy and function.
• Repair existing fixtures/tool, spare parts, and machines in a manufacturing environment.
• Interact with Manufacturing Engineer/ NC Engineer to optimize fixture/tool designs for manufacturing quality and costs.
• Train operators on the use of the fixture/tool.
• Other duties assigned by Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot CN1-02B-4-8, High-tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi-tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

