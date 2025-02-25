Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Korean Aerospace engine manufacturing enterprise, belonging to Hanwha Group (top 10 largest corporations in Korea) and licensed to operate in Vietnam on August 2017

Working location

• Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

• Lot CN1-02B-4-8, High-tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi-tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

* shuttle bus running in Hanoi

Job description

• Work with Manufacturing Engineer/ NC Engineer to create fixture concept.

• Design fixtures/gage used for development/production.

• Work with supplier to make sure they understood fixture/tool concept, drawing requirements and manage the delivery target.

• Check fixture/tool designs by validating their accuracy and function.

• Repair existing fixtures/tool, spare parts, and machines in a manufacturing environment.

• Interact with Manufacturing Engineer/ NC Engineer to optimize fixture/tool designs for manufacturing quality and costs.

• Train operators on the use of the fixture/tool.

• Other duties assigned by Manager.