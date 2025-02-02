Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Hành chính nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are IT advocates from Vietnam, with an ambition of bringing innovative changes to the programming industry. BMBSOFT Vietnam Co., Ltd. has been built from an outstanding technical team with rich experience. We chose BMBSOFT as our new destination to fulfill our dreams of becoming one of the biggest start-up business in IT. We are seeking a skilled Admin and HR intern to join our team with responsibility as below:
Responsibility:
Administrative Tasks (30%):
Organize and manage office administrative tasks.
Handle the administrative assignments (stationery, uniforms, express delivery, coffee, drinking water ...).
Assist the Internal Communication with planning and organizing happy hours, birthdays, company trips, team-building activities, and other events.
Process office expenses for payment.
Human Resources Tasks (30%):
Perform timesheet, follow up the annual leave of employees
Support to the C&B assignments if any
Other Tasks (40%):
Support in sourcing candidates according to the recruitment
Assist with the onboarding process for new employees
Support PR team for welcome partners/clients if any.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Female, Open to 4th year students or recent graduates, no experience required
Degree in Human Resource Management, Foreign Trade, or other related fields.
Ability to read and write in English
Good communication and logical thinking skills, diligent, proactive.
Strong multi – tasking skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance every month: up to 6.000.000 VND
Have a training to improve professional knowledge and skill;
Working with foreigners, a democratic and flexible working environment, have a chance to work in long-term in Company;
Get an Internship Certificate;
Enjoying team-building, football club, happy time and birthday party and travel yearly based on company’s regulation;
Working time: from 09:00 a.m to 06:00 p.m from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 11, 12 Lô 4, Khu Báo Nhân Dân, Đường Trịnh Văn Bô, Phường Xuân Phương, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

