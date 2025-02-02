Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are IT advocates from Vietnam, with an ambition of bringing innovative changes to the programming industry. BMBSOFT Vietnam Co., Ltd. has been built from an outstanding technical team with rich experience. We chose BMBSOFT as our new destination to fulfill our dreams of becoming one of the biggest start-up business in IT. We are seeking a skilled Admin and HR intern to join our team with responsibility as below:

Responsibility:

Administrative Tasks (30%):

Organize and manage office administrative tasks.

Handle the administrative assignments (stationery, uniforms, express delivery, coffee, drinking water ...).

Assist the Internal Communication with planning and organizing happy hours, birthdays, company trips, team-building activities, and other events.

Process office expenses for payment.

Human Resources Tasks (30%):

Perform timesheet, follow up the annual leave of employees

Support to the C&B assignments if any

Other Tasks (40%):

Support in sourcing candidates according to the recruitment

Assist with the onboarding process for new employees

Support PR team for welcome partners/clients if any.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Female, Open to 4th year students or recent graduates, no experience required

Degree in Human Resource Management, Foreign Trade, or other related fields.

Ability to read and write in English

Good communication and logical thinking skills, diligent, proactive.

Strong multi – tasking skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance every month: up to 6.000.000 VND

Have a training to improve professional knowledge and skill;

Working with foreigners, a democratic and flexible working environment, have a chance to work in long-term in Company;

Get an Internship Certificate;

Enjoying team-building, football club, happy time and birthday party and travel yearly based on company’s regulation;

Working time: from 09:00 a.m to 06:00 p.m from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

