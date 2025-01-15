Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam

Kế toán thuế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam

Mức lương
Từ 8 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Sài Gòn Giải Phóng, 436

- 438 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 05, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương Từ 8 Triệu

Input accounting transactions of clients in accounting software (work on-site when necessarily);
Support clients in documents filing for management and tax purpose;
Prepare Monthly & Annual Financial statements;
Calculation and preparation of monthly/quarterly/annual tax returns (VAT, PIT, FCT, CIT);
Accounting and Tax advisory;
Preparation of monthly payroll for clients, including PIT (both Vietnamese and expats), compulsory insurance;
Support clients in documents submission to authorities (tax returns, insurance registration documents, etc.); in liaise with authorities when necessarily,
Support clients in external independent audit (annually) and tax audit if any;
Assist line manager in occasional jobs (tax due diligence, transfer pricing, etc.)
Other ad-hoc duties upon managers' requirements.

Với Mức Lương Từ 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduated major in Accounting or Auditing or Finance;
Understanding of Vietnamese Tax and Accounting system;
Ability to work in a team, flexibility and ability to work in different environment and under pressure; willing to learn;
Excellent in English;
Good at office tools, especially excel;
Good at logical thinking.
Strong motivation and objectives of working for a long-term in professional service industry.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: From 320USD.
15 monthly salary
Annual health examination.
Annual company travel, domestic and foreign business opportunities.
Working time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM from Monday - Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Sài Gòn Giải Phóng, 436-438 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 05, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

