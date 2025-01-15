Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Sài Gòn Giải Phóng, 436
- 438 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 05, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương Từ 8 Triệu
Input accounting transactions of clients in accounting software (work on-site when necessarily);
Support clients in documents filing for management and tax purpose;
Prepare Monthly & Annual Financial statements;
Calculation and preparation of monthly/quarterly/annual tax returns (VAT, PIT, FCT, CIT);
Accounting and Tax advisory;
Preparation of monthly payroll for clients, including PIT (both Vietnamese and expats), compulsory insurance;
Support clients in documents submission to authorities (tax returns, insurance registration documents, etc.); in liaise with authorities when necessarily,
Support clients in external independent audit (annually) and tax audit if any;
Assist line manager in occasional jobs (tax due diligence, transfer pricing, etc.)
Other ad-hoc duties upon managers' requirements.
Với Mức Lương Từ 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Understanding of Vietnamese Tax and Accounting system;
Ability to work in a team, flexibility and ability to work in different environment and under pressure; willing to learn;
Excellent in English;
Good at office tools, especially excel;
Good at logical thinking.
Strong motivation and objectives of working for a long-term in professional service industry.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
15 monthly salary
Annual health examination.
Annual company travel, domestic and foreign business opportunities.
Working time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM from Monday - Friday.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Scs Global Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
