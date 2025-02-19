Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI

Kế toán thuế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI

Mức lương
600 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng Trệt, số 446 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường 7, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD

We looking for Australian Tax Accountant / Senior Australian Tax Accountant / Bookeeper
• Prepare and review Business Activity Statements (BAS) for accuracy and compliance.
• Handle income tax returns and ensure all submissions meet regulatory requirements.
• Create and maintain compliance workpapers using Excel to support tax filings.
• Assist with the taxation of trusts and companies, ensuring all documentation is accurate.
• Manage Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF) compliance matters in coordination with our Australian partners.
• Collaborate with team members to enhance tax knowledge and operational efficiency.
• Stay updated on changes in taxation law and how these impact compliance and reporting.
• Support the Australian team with any required tax-related inquiries or issues.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1.5 years of relevant experience in tax accounting.
• Proficient in using Xero accounting software.
• Strong understanding of tax principles, including debits and credits.
• Demonstrated high academic scores at the tertiary level.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
• Experience with BAS, income tax returns, and compliance workpapers.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic team environment.
• Desire to learn and share knowledge with team members.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đào tạo
Mentorship from experienced tax professionals. Potential for career growth and professional development.
Hoạt động nhóm
Opportunity to work with an energetic and passionate team.
Khác
Flexible working arrangements supporting work-life balance. A vibrant, no-political office culture focused on teamwork.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI

CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 446 Ly Thuong Kiet, phuong 7, quan Tan Binh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-thue-thu-nhap-600-1-000-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job310399
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 197 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yesun Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH Yesun Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Yesun Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHD
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH PHD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHD
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH MathExpress làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DOANH NGHIỆP NGỌC VÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DOANH NGHIỆP NGỌC VÂN làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DOANH NGHIỆP NGỌC VÂN
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 197 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Công Nghệ Vela
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yesun Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH Yesun Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Yesun Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHD
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH PHD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH PHD
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH MathExpress làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MathExpress
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DOANH NGHIỆP NGỌC VÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DOANH NGHIỆP NGỌC VÂN làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DOANH NGHIỆP NGỌC VÂN
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán thuế Van Phu Thanh PTS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu Van Phu Thanh PTS CO., LTD
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ THÔNG MINH HT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ THÔNG MINH HT
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ BÁCH KHOA THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ BÁCH KHOA THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINBAR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINBAR
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Van Phu Thanh PTS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Van Phu Thanh PTS CO., LTD
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH
13 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH
13 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NÔNG NGHIỆP BỀN VỮNG FFC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NÔNG NGHIỆP BỀN VỮNG FFC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Gia công cơ khí và Thời trang Quỳnh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương mại Gia công cơ khí và Thời trang Quỳnh Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH KAY GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KAY GROUP
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENTA THỤY SĨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENTA THỤY SĨ
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Van Phu Thanh PTS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Van Phu Thanh PTS CO., LTD
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế MN SHIPPING CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu MN SHIPPING CO., LTD
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty Cổ Phần Ẩm Thực Lâm Vũ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Ẩm Thực Lâm Vũ
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SXTM VÔI CÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SXTM VÔI CÀNG LONG
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG LIGHTHOUSE
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH KẾ TOÁN KIỂM TOÁN VÀ ĐẠI LÝ THUẾ DUY TÂN làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KẾ TOÁN KIỂM TOÁN VÀ ĐẠI LÝ THUẾ DUY TÂN
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH
22 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Nhà Bảo Lộc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Nhà Bảo Lộc
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty CP SX TM DV Mai Hân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP SX TM DV Mai Hân
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công Ty TNHH HUNUFA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH HUNUFA
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH HTC Law Firm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH HTC Law Firm
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH TNT Royal Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH TNT Royal Group
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT GẠCH TUYNEL BÌNH THÀNH
22 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Thami Shipping & Airfreight Corp. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 1 USD Thami Shipping & Airfreight Corp.
300 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ EDUGO
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIBRA VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm