Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng Trệt, số 446 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường 7, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

We looking for Australian Tax Accountant / Senior Australian Tax Accountant / Bookeeper

We looking for Australian Tax Accountant / Senior Australian Tax Accountant / Bookeeper

• Prepare and review Business Activity Statements (BAS) for accuracy and compliance.

• Handle income tax returns and ensure all submissions meet regulatory requirements.

• Create and maintain compliance workpapers using Excel to support tax filings.

• Assist with the taxation of trusts and companies, ensuring all documentation is accurate.

• Manage Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF) compliance matters in coordination with our Australian partners.

• Collaborate with team members to enhance tax knowledge and operational efficiency.

• Stay updated on changes in taxation law and how these impact compliance and reporting.

• Support the Australian team with any required tax-related inquiries or issues.

Minimum of 1.5 years of relevant experience in tax accounting.

Minimum of 1.5 years of relevant experience in tax accounting.

• Proficient in using Xero accounting software.

• Strong understanding of tax principles, including debits and credits.

• Demonstrated high academic scores at the tertiary level.

• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

• Experience with BAS, income tax returns, and compliance workpapers.

• Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic team environment.

• Desire to learn and share knowledge with team members.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XỬ LÝ DỮ LIỆU VŨ LÊ XI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đào tạo

Mentorship from experienced tax professionals. Potential for career growth and professional development.

Hoạt động nhóm

Opportunity to work with an energetic and passionate team.

Khác

Flexible working arrangements supporting work-life balance. A vibrant, no-political office culture focused on teamwork.

