Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 15 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ khí Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

- Use AutoCAD and 3D Solidworks to create and edit structural drawings;

- Design categories in cargo shipbuilding such as: cargo access sytems, hatch covers, lashing bridges, Ro-Ro equipment

- Design hydraulic and electrical systems, automation system;

- Conduct structural force analysis to ensure compliance with safety standards;

- Create concept designs and detailed drawings for various components.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- No experience required;

- Proficiency in English (speaking, listening, reading and writing)

- Degree in mechanical Engineering ỏ related fields

- Be competence in AutoCAD. Familiarity with 3D Solidworks is advantageous.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

12 days Annual leave

13th month salary and annual salary review

Free health package for yourself

The company organizes a Happy lunch every 2 months

Team building

Thoroughly trained from the beginning by experts from Japan and Korea

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA

