Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA

Kỹ sư cơ khí

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cơ khí Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA

Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
15 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ khí Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

- Use AutoCAD and 3D Solidworks to create and edit structural drawings;
- Design categories in cargo shipbuilding such as: cargo access sytems, hatch covers, lashing bridges, Ro-Ro equipment
- Design hydraulic and electrical systems, automation system;
- Conduct structural force analysis to ensure compliance with safety standards;
- Create concept designs and detailed drawings for various components.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- No experience required;
- Proficiency in English (speaking, listening, reading and writing)
- Degree in mechanical Engineering ỏ related fields
- Be competence in AutoCAD. Familiarity with 3D Solidworks is advantageous.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

12 days Annual leave
13th month salary and annual salary review
Free health package for yourself
The company organizes a Happy lunch every 2 months
Team building
Thoroughly trained from the beginning by experts from Japan and Korea

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA

CÔNG TY TNHH SMS-SME VINA

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Vinacomin số 3 Dương Đình Nghệ, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

