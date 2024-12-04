Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Victory Tower, 318
- 320 Nguyễn Oanh, Phường 17,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and manage styles from design concept to top of production.
You will use tech packs to specify measurements, construction details, size, grading and proto reviews to ensure Alternative Apparel’s standards are met consistently across styles and areas of business.
You will also be responsible for ensuring your styles are tracking towards timely fit approvals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
A technical or design education degree, or degree level of equivalent work experience.
Technical Designer: for 2 to 5 years of technical design experience; with a thorough understanding of the apparel design & development process from inception through production.
Knowledge of pattern making, grading, spec revision, pattern correction skills, garment construction, sewing, technical drawing, measuring and fitting. Other relevant knowledge in garment testing, fitting, factory management, and basics of product costing preferred.
Strong organizational skills and highly self-motivated and able to quickly adapt to unique situations.
Excellent written, problem-solving, decision-making, and time-management skills, with a proven track record of juggling priorities and successfully meeting multiple deadlines.
Required proficiency with Adobe Illustrator Suite and/or similar CAD applications and MS Office Suite.
Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Salary/ Insurance and other in accordance VN Labor regulation
Training Program each Position
Team Activity/ Team Dinner
Annual health care service
Healthcare center for all staffs: Gym, Yoga, Cafe, …
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
