Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Victory Tower, 318 - 320 Nguyễn Oanh, Phường 17,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and manage styles from design concept to top of production.

You will use tech packs to specify measurements, construction details, size, grading and proto reviews to ensure Alternative Apparel’s standards are met consistently across styles and areas of business.

You will also be responsible for ensuring your styles are tracking towards timely fit approvals.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A technical or design education degree, or degree level of equivalent work experience.

Technical Designer: for 2 to 5 years of technical design experience; with a thorough understanding of the apparel design & development process from inception through production.

Knowledge of pattern making, grading, spec revision, pattern correction skills, garment construction, sewing, technical drawing, measuring and fitting. Other relevant knowledge in garment testing, fitting, factory management, and basics of product costing preferred.

Strong organizational skills and highly self-motivated and able to quickly adapt to unique situations.

Excellent written, problem-solving, decision-making, and time-management skills, with a proven track record of juggling priorities and successfully meeting multiple deadlines.

Required proficiency with Adobe Illustrator Suite and/or similar CAD applications and MS Office Suite.

Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary/ Insurance and other in accordance VN Labor regulation

Training Program each Position

Team Activity/ Team Dinner

Annual health care service

Healthcare center for all staffs: Gym, Yoga, Cafe, …

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA

