Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY

Lập trình viên

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- quận Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

- Know how to configure, install computer hardware and software operating systems and applications;
- Able to provide support on troubleshooting on Networks and Servers problems and give technical support for all users in the company is a plus.
- Able to support operation of the VPN tunnels is a plus
- Working hours: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM (Mon – Fri)

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- CV in English
- Bachelor’s/College Degree, Computer Science/Information Technology or Equivalent;
- At least 1 year of working experience in IT Helpdesk position;
- Comprehensive understanding of network architecture and client/server technology;
- Strong problem solving and communication skills required;
- Good knowledge in Networking is preferred
- Familiarity with finance, banking, or lending industries is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary is negotiated based on experience;
- Monthly social insurance after the 2-month probationary period
- Personal health care insurance
- The company organizes general health check-ups for employees;
- 13th month salary bonus at the end of the year after one year working time;
- International working environment.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Ngân hàng MB, Khu phố 1 , Phường 1, Thành phố Tây Ninh, Tỉnh Tây Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

