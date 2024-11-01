Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY
Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- quận Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
- Know how to configure, install computer hardware and software operating systems and applications;
- Able to provide support on troubleshooting on Networks and Servers problems and give technical support for all users in the company is a plus.
- Able to support operation of the VPN tunnels is a plus
- Working hours: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM (Mon – Fri)
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- CV in English
- Bachelor’s/College Degree, Computer Science/Information Technology or Equivalent;
- At least 1 year of working experience in IT Helpdesk position;
- Comprehensive understanding of network architecture and client/server technology;
- Strong problem solving and communication skills required;
- Good knowledge in Networking is preferred
- Familiarity with finance, banking, or lending industries is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Salary is negotiated based on experience;
- Monthly social insurance after the 2-month probationary period
- Personal health care insurance
- The company organizes general health check-ups for employees;
- 13th month salary bonus at the end of the year after one year working time;
- International working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
