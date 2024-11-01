Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - quận Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

- Know how to configure, install computer hardware and software operating systems and applications;

- Able to provide support on troubleshooting on Networks and Servers problems and give technical support for all users in the company is a plus.

- Able to support operation of the VPN tunnels is a plus

- Working hours: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM (Mon – Fri)

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- CV in English

- Bachelor’s/College Degree, Computer Science/Information Technology or Equivalent;

- At least 1 year of working experience in IT Helpdesk position;

- Comprehensive understanding of network architecture and client/server technology;

- Strong problem solving and communication skills required;

- Good knowledge in Networking is preferred

- Familiarity with finance, banking, or lending industries is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary is negotiated based on experience;

- Monthly social insurance after the 2-month probationary period

- Personal health care insurance

- The company organizes general health check-ups for employees;

- 13th month salary bonus at the end of the year after one year working time;

- International working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV RESPONSIBILITY

