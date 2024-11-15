Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Fleming Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

1. Product Development and Formulation:

Design, develop, and refine formulations for liquid, foam, and gel hand soaps to meet product quality and safety standards.

Collaborate with the Technical and Merchandising team to select raw materials, fragrances, and active ingredients and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Conduct experiments and testing on new and existing formulations to improve product effectiveness, fragrance, and skin compatibility.

2. Process Optimization:

Improve manufacturing processes to enhance production efficiency, reduce waste, and maintain quality standards.

Work with production teams to optimize mixing, filling, and packaging processes, reducing downtime and improving throughput.

3. Other tasks:

Troubleshoot and resolve any formulation, stability, or production issues that may impact product quality.

Stay up-to-date on industry regulations for hygiene products, such as FDA and EPA requirements for sanitizers.

Other tasks assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated in Chemical Engineering or related fields.

Experience in the formulation and production of personal care or hygiene products.

Skills in project management, quality control, and regulatory knowledge.

Tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Fleming Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

13th salary

Xe đưa đón

Shuttle bus from HCMc to Bien Hoa

Căn-tin

Provide one meal per working day

