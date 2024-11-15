Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Fleming Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Fleming Việt Nam
- Đồng Nai:
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Product Development and Formulation:
Design, develop, and refine formulations for liquid, foam, and gel hand soaps to meet product quality and safety standards.
Collaborate with the Technical and Merchandising team to select raw materials, fragrances, and active ingredients and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.
Conduct experiments and testing on new and existing formulations to improve product effectiveness, fragrance, and skin compatibility.
2. Process Optimization:
Improve manufacturing processes to enhance production efficiency, reduce waste, and maintain quality standards.
Work with production teams to optimize mixing, filling, and packaging processes, reducing downtime and improving throughput.
3. Other tasks:
Troubleshoot and resolve any formulation, stability, or production issues that may impact product quality.
Stay up-to-date on industry regulations for hygiene products, such as FDA and EPA requirements for sanitizers.
Other tasks assigned by manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in the formulation and production of personal care or hygiene products.
Skills in project management, quality control, and regulatory knowledge.
Tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Fleming Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th salary
Xe đưa đón
Shuttle bus from HCMc to Bien Hoa
Căn-tin
Provide one meal per working day
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Fleming Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
