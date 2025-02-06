Tuyển Lập trình viên JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Đường số 4, KCN Nhơn Trạch 3, Thị trấn Hiệp Phước, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Huyện Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Program and commission of automation solutions for machines and industrial production plants

Development of the control concept and development of the functional description (S7)

Creation of the plant-specific control software, safety control software and the user interface

Definition of interfaces and data communication with other systems

Control of compliance with the guaranteed functionality through simulations or system tests

Commission of the machine with the created software

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical education in the field of electrical engineering, automation technology or mechatronics

Above 5 years of Experience in PLC programming

First professional experience in programming PLC systems (Simatic S7, etc.) and the creation of user interfaces

Conceptual thinking and customer-oriented action

Team-oriented, interdisciplinary way of working

Fluent in English

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

OFF ALLSATURDAYS(Since Mar. 2025), Leave office at 4 pm on Friday.

Free Shuttle busfromBa Ria Vung Tau/ Cantavil Thu Duc/ Thu Duc Crossroad/Bien Hoa to Nhon Trach(our factory ~ 40 minutes for travelling)

"Star of the Month"bonus:2.000.000 VND/Month

Health care insurance (after probation)

Performance Evaluation bonus yearly up to1 month of basic salary

Public holidays and company day bonus up to2.000.000 VND/Year

Participate in team building activities600.000 VND/year.

Year endbonus

3 Years Service/Contribution Award:Medal &2.480.000 VND(half-month regional salary)

5 Years Service/Contribution Award:Medal & 4.960.000 VND(1-month regional salary)

Each next 5 Years Service Contribution Award:Medal & 1 gold thread (1 chỉ vàng)

Extensive training opportunities from third parties, including IATF: 16949, 5 Core Tools, VDA6.3, ISO 27001, Tisax,and more.

Collaborate in an English speaking, professional workplace.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

