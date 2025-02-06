Tuyển Lập trình viên JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại JobsGO Recruit
- Đồng Nai:
- Đường số 4, KCN Nhơn Trạch 3, Thị trấn Hiệp Phước, Huyện Nhơn Trạch, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Huyện Nhơn Trạch
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Program and commission of automation solutions for machines and industrial production plants
Development of the control concept and development of the functional description (S7)
Creation of the plant-specific control software, safety control software and the user interface
Definition of interfaces and data communication with other systems
Control of compliance with the guaranteed functionality through simulations or system tests
Commission of the machine with the created software
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Above 5 years of Experience in PLC programming
First professional experience in programming PLC systems (Simatic S7, etc.) and the creation of user interfaces
Conceptual thinking and customer-oriented action
Team-oriented, interdisciplinary way of working
Fluent in English
Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Free Shuttle busfromBa Ria Vung Tau/ Cantavil Thu Duc/ Thu Duc Crossroad/Bien Hoa to Nhon Trach(our factory ~ 40 minutes for travelling)
"Star of the Month"bonus:2.000.000 VND/Month
Health care insurance (after probation)
Performance Evaluation bonus yearly up to1 month of basic salary
Public holidays and company day bonus up to2.000.000 VND/Year
Participate in team building activities600.000 VND/year.
Year endbonus
3 Years Service/Contribution Award:Medal &2.480.000 VND(half-month regional salary)
5 Years Service/Contribution Award:Medal & 4.960.000 VND(1-month regional salary)
Each next 5 Years Service Contribution Award:Medal & 1 gold thread (1 chỉ vàng)
Extensive training opportunities from third parties, including IATF: 16949, 5 Core Tools, VDA6.3, ISO 27001, Tisax,and more.
Collaborate in an English speaking, professional workplace.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
