Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Long Đức làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Long Đức, KCN Long Đức, Xã Long Đức, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- In Charge in the management of Software system (Fast HMR, Onesms, Server Fortinet, LanScope Cat, Smart tas, Email Server, HRMS, Tanium....).

- Control the IT equipment, ID user, Server, Firewall as the mother company’s regulation

- Perform the IT reports, IT assessment for the mother Corporation

- Responsible for evaluating, maintaining the network systems and resolving the issues related to database, cyber security, OS, hardware, camera system, Attendance machine...

- Work with the suppliers for service maintenance, FO cable

- Control the company data on Server securely

- Issue, control and follow all operation, event log related to the ID user as regulation

- Support in the operation of Web Site, IPS and Other solution for digitalization

- Translate and store the documents on the company server

- Other tasks as assigned by the manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Male from 22 years old ~

- Graduated from college, university: Related major

- Foreign language: Good English (Listening - Speaking - Reading - Writing)

- Good teamwork and communication skills

- Good use of office applications: Word, Excel, Power point, Email...

- Have knowledge and 01 year of working experience in related fields

Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Long Đức Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Participate in social insurance, health insurance and full benefits according to the law after passing the probationary period

- Comprehensive health insurance, 24-hour accident insurance

- Shuttle bus from Bien Hoa or Ho Chi Minh City to Long Duc Industrial Park

- Allowance for gasoline, study, communication, etc.

- Office lunch at the company

- Bonus for holidays, travel, annual health check-up.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Long Đức

