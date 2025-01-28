Tuyển Lập trình viên Oxford University Clinical Research Unit - Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Bệnh viện Bệnh Nhiệt đới Trung ương Cơ sở 1, Xã Kim Chung, Huyện Đông Anh, Thành phố Hà Nội, Huyện Đông Anh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Group

CTU

Location

OUCRU-VN offices at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Kim Chung, Dong Anh Hanoi, and at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi. Travel to hospitals, units around Hanoi, or within Viet Nam might be required.

Hours of work

Full time: Monday – Friday, 37.5 hours per week, extra hours may be required.

Tenure

Initially for 01 years, including a 02 month probation period, with possibility of extension based on annual performance appraisal and Research approval

Reporting to

Manager of Hanoi CTU

Vacancy reference

JDHAN-1124-011

Background

The Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) is a large-scale clinical and public health research unit, with sites offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam, Jakarta in Indonesia and Kathmandu in Nepal. In Vietnam, we are hosted by the Hospital of Tropical Diseases (HTD) in Ho Chi Minh City, and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi. OUCRU Nepal has partnerships with the Patan Academy of Health Sciences and Patan Hospital, and OUCRU Indonesia exists in partnership with the University of Indonesia. As a Wellcome Trust Africa Asia Programme, we have received considerable support from the Wellcome Trust since our establishment in 1991.

OUCRU’s vision is to have local, regional and global impact on health by leading a locally driven research programme on infectious diseases in Southeast Asia. Priority is given to health issues important to the hospitals where we work, and to the countries as a whole where we operate: Vietnam, Indonesia and Nepal. All work is intended not only to benefit the patients seen daily at our host hospitals, but also to help improve patient care.

Please see more information on OUCRU website: www.oucru.org

Job summary

The recent, impressive growth in clinical trials capacity and opportunity needs to be matched with a trained and qualified data assistant to ensure efficient and accurate data entry and verification of OUCRU study data in line with international standards. The data assistant will enter and verify research data in an electronic database in compliance with the guidelines of Good Clinical Practice from the International Conference on Harmonization, the Medical Research Council-UK, the Viet Nam Ministry of Health or other local regulatory authorities.

The post holder will join a dynamic and supportive research group running clinical and laboratory based descriptive and interventional trials. You will be based at the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Ha Noi.

Key responsibilities and tasks

· Receive Case Report Forms, track the transfer of documents and the progress of data entry

· Verify the completeness of study data on paper report forms.

· Identify data that is out of range or that meets defined limits.

· Enter clinical data from paper/electronic study records to an electronic database.

· Verify data in paper/electronic records against data in the electronic database.

· Generate queries of inconsistent data or unusual data points.

· Create reports of errors and missing data.

· Ensure that clinical case report forms are completed accurately and in a timely manner by conducting regular CRF reviews

· Support to generate the study participants follow up visit log based on study data as required

· Support to keep track the data log of study drug cabinet, and entry the data as required

· Support to address the data queries raised by the study coordinator/project manager

· Photocopy and scanning study documents as required

· Other tasks as required by supervisor

Selection criteria

Essential:

· Public health, Nurse

· Good understanding of general ethical considerations applicable to research and good clinical practice (GCP) guidelines and other relevant regulations

· Good level of English comprehension

· Excellent Vietnamese language skills

Desired:

· Experience of working in a research institution with involvement in research protocol and data collection tools development

· Experience in study data entry

Benefits

- Contracted salary:

o Grade: RS2/IC2

o Salary ranges: 944 - 1042

- Optional insurance: In-patient and out-patient medical coverage; Personal accident insurance coverage

- Two months salary for annual bonus and clothes

- Annual leave 18 days/year for the first year, a maximum of 30 days

- Other responsibilities and

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Selection criteria

Essential:

· Public health, Nurse

· Good understanding of general ethical considerations applicable to research and good clinical practice (GCP) guidelines and other relevant regulations

· Good level of English comprehension

· Excellent Vietnamese language skills

Desired:

· Experience of working in a research institution with involvement in research protocol and data collection tools development

· Experience in study data entry

Benefits

- Contracted salary:

o Grade: RS2/IC2

o Salary ranges: 944 - 1042

- Optional insurance: In-patient and out-patient medical coverage; Personal accident insurance coverage

- Two months salary for annual bonus and clothes

- Annual leave 18 days/year for the first year, a maximum of 30 days

- Other responsibilities and benefits are based on Viet Nam Labor Law.

How to apply

Interested qualified candidates are invited to send their detailed resume and cover letter in English, including copies of relevant degrees, certificates by email to Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hoa - Operations Manager.

* The cover letter should detail:

- What part of your education, training or employment history has best equipped you for this position and why you would be a good candidate?

- Contacts of two referees who are your latest HR/ line manager and can provide details of relevant work experience and attitude

* We thank all applicants for their interest but only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.

Contact person

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hoa

Deadline for submission

17th December 2024

Tại Oxford University Clinical Research Unit - Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

How to apply

Interested qualified candidates are invited to send their detailed resume and cover letter in English, including copies of relevant degrees, certificates by email to Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hoa - Operations Manager.

* The cover letter should detail:

- What part of your education, training or employment history has best equipped you for this position and why you would be a good candidate?

- Contacts of two referees who are your latest HR/ line manager and can provide details of relevant work experience and attitude

* We thank all applicants for their interest but only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.

Contact person

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hoa

Deadline for submission

17th December 2024

Ngành nghề: Y tế / Chăm sóc sức khỏe, Phi chính phủ / Phi lợi nhuận, Giáo dục / Đào tạo

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Oxford University Clinical Research Unit - Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin