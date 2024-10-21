Tuyển Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/11/2024
DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED

Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Tại DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: 232 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Sơn Trà, Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES
• Frequently personally verifies that guests in his/her operation are receiving the best possible service available.
• Identify difficult guests, long-stay guests, VIP guests, and anticipate guests’ expectation to provide them with a memorable stay.
• Schedules him/herself to be on the front during peak operation hours, checking on standards of services, cleanliness, greeting and assist in the check in of guests and escorts VIP guests to their room.
• Responsible that employees project professionalism and are well trained and provide friendly and efficient service.
• Operate and supervise the daily Department’s operation in-line with hotel management expectations.
• Employment and training of new employees.
• Handling and resolving of customer complaints with appropriate follow-up and record keeping to optimize training programs.
• Ability to organize multiple projects, manage and prioritize multiple tasks and meet deadlines.
• Fully understands the market needs of in-house guest and the local clientele, assisting in the development of product lines and services accordingly.
• Oversee Spa departments operation.
• Ensuring proper recording and execution of training for his/her employees.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

QUALIFICATIONS
• Minimum 2 years’ experience in 4 or 5 star hotel environment of which at least 2 year supervisory or up.
• Fluency in English and Vietnamese, a third language would be a plus.
• Diploma or Degree in hospitality.
• Have a “guest centric” work approach
• Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and property management systems.

Tại DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT WE OFFER
- Dynamic and professional working environment, chance to study and career development
- Competitive salary
- Social insurance, Health insurance and Unemployment as per State stipulation
- Bao viet 24/24 accidence cover

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED

DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 232 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phước Mỹ, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

