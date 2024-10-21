Tuyển Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch DIAMOND SEA COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 232 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Sơn Trà, Sơn Trà

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Frequently personally verifies that guests in his/her operation are receiving the best possible service available.

• Identify difficult guests, long-stay guests, VIP guests, and anticipate guests’ expectation to provide them with a memorable stay.

• Schedules him/herself to be on the front during peak operation hours, checking on standards of services, cleanliness, greeting and assist in the check in of guests and escorts VIP guests to their room.

• Responsible that employees project professionalism and are well trained and provide friendly and efficient service.

• Operate and supervise the daily Department’s operation in-line with hotel management expectations.

• Employment and training of new employees.

• Handling and resolving of customer complaints with appropriate follow-up and record keeping to optimize training programs.

• Ability to organize multiple projects, manage and prioritize multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

• Fully understands the market needs of in-house guest and the local clientele, assisting in the development of product lines and services accordingly.

• Oversee Spa departments operation.

• Ensuring proper recording and execution of training for his/her employees.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum 2 years’ experience in 4 or 5 star hotel environment of which at least 2 year supervisory or up.

• Fluency in English and Vietnamese, a third language would be a plus.

• Diploma or Degree in hospitality.

• Have a “guest centric” work approach

• Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and property management systems.

WHAT WE OFFER

- Dynamic and professional working environment, chance to study and career development

- Competitive salary

- Social insurance, Health insurance and Unemployment as per State stipulation

- Bao viet 24/24 accidence cover

