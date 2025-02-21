Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Finassist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 650 - 1,300 USD

About Us: At FinAssist, we are a dynamic and rapidly expanding firm specialising in outsourced Financial Planning services for Australian Advisers. Our clients’ offices are located across different cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane providing a vibrant and collaborative working environment for our team members. More information can be found from our mother company's website at https://www.aptiumassist.com.au/about

We are seeking an experienced Accounting Specialist to join our dynamic team, providing accounting and tax support for Australian clients remotely from our Ho Chi Minh office.

Key Responsibilities:

• Preparation of BAS Returns: Accurately prepare Business Activity Statements (BAS) on a quarterly or monthly basis, depending on the client's requirements.

• Tax Returns for Individuals and SMSFs: Prepare tax returns for individual clients and Self-Managed Superannuation Funds (SMSFs), ensuring compliance with relevant tax regulations.

• Liaising with SMSF Auditors: Assist in addressing audit queries promptly during the audit process to ensure smooth compliance.

• Pension & Contribution Strategies: Support the setup of pension payments, contribution strategies, and the required documentation for SMSF clients

