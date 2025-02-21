Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Finassist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 650 - 1,300 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty TNHH Finassist
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hello World Saigon, Đường Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Saigon Pearl, Phường 22, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 650 - 1,300 USD
About Us: At FinAssist, we are a dynamic and rapidly expanding firm specialising in outsourced Financial Planning services for Australian Advisers. Our clients’ offices are located across different cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane providing a vibrant and collaborative working environment for our team members. More information can be found from our mother company's website at https://www.aptiumassist.com.au/about
We are seeking an experienced Accounting Specialist to join our dynamic team, providing accounting and tax support for Australian clients remotely from our Ho Chi Minh office.
Key Responsibilities:
• Preparation of BAS Returns: Accurately prepare Business Activity Statements (BAS) on a quarterly or monthly basis, depending on the client's requirements.
• Tax Returns for Individuals and SMSFs: Prepare tax returns for individual clients and Self-Managed Superannuation Funds (SMSFs), ensuring compliance with relevant tax regulations.
• Liaising with SMSF Auditors: Assist in addressing audit queries promptly during the audit process to ensure smooth compliance.
• Pension & Contribution Strategies: Support the setup of pension payments, contribution strategies, and the required documentation for SMSF clients
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
