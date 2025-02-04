Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Navigos Search

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

Identify and acquire new customers by promoting the company's freight forwarding and logistics services (road, sea, air, etc.), expanding the customer base.
Strengthen relationships and enhance support for existing clients.
Provide consultation and recommend optimal logistics solutions to customers.
Coordinate with internal departments to ensure seamless customer service.
Perform other tasks as assigned by the Sales Manager and Regional General Manager (RGM).
Additional job details will be discussed during the interview.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree in economics, Logistics, or Supply Chain.
Experience: At least 1–2 years of sales experience.
Language: Proficiency in English, Chinese is a plus
Strong communication skills, confidence in speaking, and the ability to make a positive impression.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-cham-soc-khach-hang-thu-nhap-500-1-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job310185
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Xem nhiều hơn right
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 29/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 28 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ONE LINE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KASACO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 6.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HOPI LIVEHUB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIỆN TÍN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM HỔ CÁP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Bee Logistics Corporation VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bee Logistics Corporation VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TM DỊCH VỤ NINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DỊCH VỤ NINA
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VĨNH HOÀN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Tuệ Linh (TP Hà Nội) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Tuệ Linh (TP Hà Nội)
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Thành Đô làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Thành Đô
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Min.de làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu Min.de
6 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Giải Pháp Alpha làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Giải Pháp Alpha
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty cổ phần Dược - Thiết bị y tế Đà Nẵng (Dapharco) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Dược - Thiết bị y tế Đà Nẵng (Dapharco) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Corèle V. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Corèle V.
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT 1
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GECKO SPACE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TỔNG ĐẠI LÝ BẢO HIỂM AN PHÚC VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TỔNG ĐẠI LÝ BẢO HIỂM AN PHÚC VIỆT
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM 3/2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM 3/2
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Và Trang Trí Nội Thất Hưng Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Vật Liệu Xây Dựng Và Trang Trí Nội Thất Hưng Thịnh
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CURVES SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CURVES SÀI GÒN
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)
9 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Ô TÔ MINH THANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Ô TÔ MINH THANH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm CPC1 Hà Nội Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm CPC1 Hà Nội Pro Company
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ NGUYỄN TÌNH
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GLODIVAL
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUẤN LUYỆN AN TOÀN LAO ĐỘNG NDT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUẤN LUYỆN AN TOÀN LAO ĐỘNG NDT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG THIÊN NHIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG THIÊN NHIÊN
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DV NINA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH HYUNJIN LIFE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HYUNJIN LIFE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm