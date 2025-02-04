Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
Identify and acquire new customers by promoting the company's freight forwarding and logistics services (road, sea, air, etc.), expanding the customer base.
Strengthen relationships and enhance support for existing clients.
Provide consultation and recommend optimal logistics solutions to customers.
Coordinate with internal departments to ensure seamless customer service.
Perform other tasks as assigned by the Sales Manager and Regional General Manager (RGM).
Additional job details will be discussed during the interview.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: At least 1–2 years of sales experience.
Language: Proficiency in English, Chinese is a plus
Strong communication skills, confidence in speaking, and the ability to make a positive impression.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
