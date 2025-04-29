Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/05/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Bình Tân, Quận Bình Tân

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

1. Sales Operations:
- Research and analyze the potential of foreign export markets, industry trends, competitors, legal regulations, etc.
- New business development: Search, approach and develop potential customers.
- Overseas business trips: Participate in international exhibitions and introduce products directly.
- Maintain and develop positive relationships with existing customers.
2. Trade documentation operations
- Build standardization and optimization of export processes.
- Prepare and check documents, contact with competent authorities (Customs, Ministry of Health, etc.). Cooperate with Forwarder companies and shipping companies.
- Monitor shipping schedules and resolve any issues arising during shipping.
- Manage risks and costs in export operations.
- Make reports and periodic-ad hoc import-export work

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University with any major
- Experience working at a Japanese company
- Minimum of 3 years experience of International Sales
- Good communication in English (Upper Intermediate level)
- Knowledge of import and export procedures; understanding of international trade regulations and laws.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance according to state regulations.
- Salary and bonus based on capacity, considering annual salary increase.
- Annual company trip.
- Annual health check.
- Working hours: 8:00-17:00 (Monday-Friday) (Saturday rests every other week)
- Business allowance.
- Opportunity to study abroad with export customer partners.
- Foreign language allowance (Japanese and English) up to 150 USD

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

