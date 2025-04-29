Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Bình Tân, Quận Bình Tân

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

1. Sales Operations:

- Research and analyze the potential of foreign export markets, industry trends, competitors, legal regulations, etc.

- New business development: Search, approach and develop potential customers.

- Overseas business trips: Participate in international exhibitions and introduce products directly.

- Maintain and develop positive relationships with existing customers.

2. Trade documentation operations

- Build standardization and optimization of export processes.

- Prepare and check documents, contact with competent authorities (Customs, Ministry of Health, etc.). Cooperate with Forwarder companies and shipping companies.

- Monitor shipping schedules and resolve any issues arising during shipping.

- Manage risks and costs in export operations.

- Make reports and periodic-ad hoc import-export work

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University with any major

- Experience working at a Japanese company

- Minimum of 3 years experience of International Sales

- Good communication in English (Upper Intermediate level)

- Knowledge of import and export procedures; understanding of international trade regulations and laws.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance according to state regulations.

- Salary and bonus based on capacity, considering annual salary increase.

- Annual company trip.

- Annual health check.

- Working hours: 8:00-17:00 (Monday-Friday) (Saturday rests every other week)

- Business allowance.

- Opportunity to study abroad with export customer partners.

- Foreign language allowance (Japanese and English) up to 150 USD

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

