Tuyển Nhân viên SEO Công ty TNHH First Virtue - Nhân Trí làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 78/2a Cầu Bình Lợi mới, phường 13, Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

We are seeking a highly organized and strategic SEO Project Consultant to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will oversee all SEO projects, ensuring the timely execution of campaigns while maintaining high-quality standards and optimizing results. You will manage a cross-functional team, coordinate with different departments, and drive SEO strategies that will boost organic search performance.

In addition to your managerial responsibilities, you'll also play a pivotal role in training and coaching team members to enhance their skills and knowledge in SEO best practices.

Key Responsibilities:

SEO Strategy Development: Develop and implement comprehensive SEO strategies for a new project, aligning with business objectives.

Training Focus: Provide ongoing training on SEO strategy formulation, keyword research, competitor analysis, and setting KPIs.

Project Management: help oversee the end-to-end execution of SEO projects, ensuring timelines and goals are met.

Collaboration and Cross-functional Team Leadership: Work with content, design, development, and marketing teams to implement SEO best practices.

Training Focus: Conduct workshops on SEO principles for non-SEO teams (content creators, developers, designers), helping them understand their roles in the SEO workflow.

Performance Monitoring and Reporting: Train SEO team to monitor and report on SEO performance using analytics tools (Google Analytics, Search Console, etc.) to ensure SEO strategies are successful.

Training Focus: Provide team coaching on how to interpret SEO metrics and adjust strategies accordingly for improved performance.

SEO Audits and Optimization: Conduct regular SEO audits, identifying issues and providing actionable recommendations to improve website performance, website structure to match the website development strategy and KPI of the project.

Training Focus: Hold weekly sessions to teach team members how to perform SEO audits and prioritize fixes, covering both on-page and technical SEO issues.

Continuous Learning and Up-to-Date SEO Knowledge: Stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and algorithm changes.

Training Focus: Create a culture of continuous learning by offering access to SEO courses, certifications, and industry webinars. Facilitate internal knowledge sharing sessions. Train team members on client communication best practices and how to present SEO findings in an easily understandable way.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Key Requirements:

Proven 2+ year experience as an SEO Project Consultant or in a similar SEO leadership role, priority given to specific results (traffic, top keywords).

Strong understanding of SEO tools (A, Semrush, Majestic, Google Analytics, Search Console,etc)

Hands-on experience with technical SEO, on-page optimization, link-building strategies, and content optimization.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Coordinate with IT developer/designer to edit parts related to technical website and complete UX&UI stages; website structure.

Coordinate with the content team to produce quality content, optimize keywords.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Tại Công ty TNHH First Virtue - Nhân Trí Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable

Work in a professional, dynamic environment, with many opportunities to assert yourself and advance in your career

Participate in team building and leadership training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH First Virtue - Nhân Trí

