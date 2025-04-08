Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Thu ngân Tại Sebang Battery Vina
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14 Đường Thảo Điền, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Thu ngân Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 USD
1. Handle all matters related to the finance and accounting of the company.
2. Control Operation & Accounting system: review and reclassify or correct data if needed.
3. Ensure bookkeeping system is compliant with Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS)/Tax Regulations and company policies.
4. Preparation and submission of financial & accounting reports as well as reconciliations.
5. Hands-on responsibility for all statutory requirements including audit, company income tax, value-added tax, withholding tax, personal income tax, regulatory statistics reporting, etc, to ensure complete compliance with all governmental regulations and VAS.
6. Review daily financial transactions, purchase orders, expenditures…
7. Monitor and/or analyze cash flow and cash flow requirements.
8. Monthly transactions: Bank reconciliation, financial report, Tax reports, Allocation of prepaid expenses…
9. Control the company’s accounting process.
10. Training accounting procedure for new staff on board.
11. Evaluate the work quality and capacity of accounting staff.
12. Perform other duties as assigned by BOD.
Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sebang Battery Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng Tháng 13
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sebang Battery Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI