Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân Sebang Battery Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 USD

Sebang Battery Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Sebang Battery Vina

Nhân viên Thu ngân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Thu ngân Tại Sebang Battery Vina

Mức lương
13 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14 Đường Thảo Điền, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Thu ngân Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 USD

1. Handle all matters related to the finance and accounting of the company.
2. Control Operation & Accounting system: review and reclassify or correct data if needed.
3. Ensure bookkeeping system is compliant with Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS)/Tax Regulations and company policies.
4. Preparation and submission of financial & accounting reports as well as reconciliations.
5. Hands-on responsibility for all statutory requirements including audit, company income tax, value-added tax, withholding tax, personal income tax, regulatory statistics reporting, etc, to ensure complete compliance with all governmental regulations and VAS.
6. Review daily financial transactions, purchase orders, expenditures…
7. Monitor and/or analyze cash flow and cash flow requirements.
8. Monthly transactions: Bank reconciliation, financial report, Tax reports, Allocation of prepaid expenses…
9. Control the company’s accounting process.
10. Training accounting procedure for new staff on board.
11. Evaluate the work quality and capacity of accounting staff.
12. Perform other duties as assigned by BOD.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Sebang Battery Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Thưởng Tháng 13

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sebang Battery Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sebang Battery Vina

Sebang Battery Vina

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: M Floor, Fideco Riverview,No.14 Thao Dien, Thao Dien ward, District 2.HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

