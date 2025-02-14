Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 850 - 1,300 USD

- Implement, maintain, and improve QMS/ISO 9001:2015.

- Management and development of the Quality department, including creating and implementing a department strategy map and control loops.

- Manage, with support of Quality supervisors, quality activities throughout the value chain (supplier, incoming, inline, pre-warehouse acceptance, final, and loading inspections.

- Manage non-conformance reports and related root cause analysis, quick fix counter measures, long-term improvements, and related communication to suppliers and customers.

- Manage quality equipment/tool programs including planning, budgeting, preventive maintenance, and calibration.

- Deliver training programs (internal/external).

- Work with the Technical office and Production management to find and improve root causes of defects and processing waste through 6 sigma and lean programs