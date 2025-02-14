Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 850 - 1,300 USD

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Nhân viên Thu ngân

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Thu ngân Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Mức lương
850 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 22 Đường 24A, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Thu ngân Với Mức Lương 850 - 1,300 USD

- Implement, maintain, and improve QMS/ISO 9001:2015.
- Management and development of the Quality department, including creating and implementing a department strategy map and control loops.
- Manage, with support of Quality supervisors, quality activities throughout the value chain (supplier, incoming, inline, pre-warehouse acceptance, final, and loading inspections.
- Manage non-conformance reports and related root cause analysis, quick fix counter measures, long-term improvements, and related communication to suppliers and customers.
- Manage quality equipment/tool programs including planning, budgeting, preventive maintenance, and calibration.
- Deliver training programs (internal/external).
- Work with the Technical office and Production management to find and improve root causes of defects and processing waste through 6 sigma and lean programs

Với Mức Lương 850 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree in Mechanical engineering with at least 3years of management experience in a quality control context related to sheet metal, or an equivalent College degree with 5 years of relevant experience.
- Strong in problem solving, keeping overview, prioritization, communication, and people management.

Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 19th, Indochina Park Tower, No. 4 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city, Viet Nam

