Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân JW Marriott Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Thu ngân Tại JW Marriott Hanoi
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Thu ngân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Safety and Security
- Follow company and department safety and security policies and procedures to ensure a clean, safe, and secure environment.
- Report work related accidents, or other injuries immediately upon occurrence to manager/supervisor.
- Identify and correct unsafe work procedures or conditions and/or report them to management and security/safety personnel.
- Use proper equipment, wear appropriate personal protective clothing (PPE), and employ correct lifting procedures, as necessary, to avoid injury.
- Follow policies and procedures for the safe operation and storage of tools, equipment, and machines.
- Maintain awareness of undesirable persons on property premises.
Policies and Procedures
- Maintain confidentiality of proprietary materials and information.
- Follow company and department policies and procedures.
- Protect company tools, equipment, machines, or other assets in accordance with company policies and procedures.
- Protect the privacy and security of guests and coworkers.
- Ensure uniform, nametags, and personal appearance are clean, hygienic, professional and in compliance with company policies and procedures.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại JW Marriott Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JW Marriott Hanoi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI