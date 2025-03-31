Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Key Responsibilities

• Provide legal advice on contracts, corporate matters, securities, investments, labor, taxation, maritime, transportation, and other relevant areas.

• Draft, review, amend, and negotiate various types of contracts, including commercial agreements, service contracts, and M&A deals.

• Ensure compliance with applicable laws and internal policies, assess legal risks in business operations, and propose solutions to mitigate risks.

• Develop and oversee internal regulations, policies, and corporate governance procedures related to legal compliance.

• Assist in handling disputes, complaints, and litigation, including liaising with regulatory authorities, courts, and arbitration bodies.

• Support the management and training of the legal team to enhance their expertise and professional skills.

• Assist in managing the operations of the legal department, including developing annual and quarterly work plans, monitoring progress, and evaluating results.