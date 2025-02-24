Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu
Key Responsibilities:
1. Guest Interaction & Relations:
- Maintain a friendly, cheerful, and professional demeanor at all times, ensuring that all guest interactions reflect the values of The Joyful Nest.
- Ensure prompt and effective handling of all guest inquiries, requests and complaints, resolving them amicably and professionally.
2. Guest Satisfaction:
- Responsible for maximizing guest satisfaction throughout their postpartum stay by providing attentive service, anticipating needs, and resolving any concerns.
- Collect guest feedback and communicate with management to continually improve the guest experience.
3. Personalized Care for Guests:
- Coordinate and manage all necessary arrangements for the mother and baby before arrival, during their stay, and post-departure follow-ups.
- Provide personalized recommendations and assistance based on the individual needs and preferences of each guest.
4. Room Preparation:
- Ensure rooms are prepared according to our standard guidelines on safety, cleanliness, and luxury setup before guest arrival.
