Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE JOYFUL NEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Key Responsibilities:

1. Guest Interaction & Relations:

- Maintain a friendly, cheerful, and professional demeanor at all times, ensuring that all guest interactions reflect the values of The Joyful Nest.

- Ensure prompt and effective handling of all guest inquiries, requests and complaints, resolving them amicably and professionally.

2. Guest Satisfaction:

- Responsible for maximizing guest satisfaction throughout their postpartum stay by providing attentive service, anticipating needs, and resolving any concerns.

- Collect guest feedback and communicate with management to continually improve the guest experience.

3. Personalized Care for Guests:

- Coordinate and manage all necessary arrangements for the mother and baby before arrival, during their stay, and post-departure follow-ups.

- Provide personalized recommendations and assistance based on the individual needs and preferences of each guest.

4. Room Preparation:

- Ensure rooms are prepared according to our standard guidelines on safety, cleanliness, and luxury setup before guest arrival.