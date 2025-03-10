Tuyển Product Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
- Bình Dương: Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In charge of all Branding/Marketing matters related to Sales & Marketing department, including:
• Work with brand consultants in developing brand strategies and identities.
• Collaborate with agencies/suppliers for execution of all marketing collaterals, website, printed materials following brand guidelines.
• Produce creative and innovative contents & visuals for social media channels, PR bookings and printed materials.
• Manage marketing campaigns across online & offline platforms ensuring to reach right target audiences, meet their expectations and build the brand’s awareness/credibility.
• Take lead in collaboration and communication with vendors (consultants, media/event agencies, production houses, suppliers, etc).
• Organize events such as project launches, openings; video/photo shoots and other joint-marketing activities.
• Setting up and maintaining of Sales Galleries, Show Units, Mock-up Units, Sales Offices, etc. with high standards for smooth operations and innovative customers’ experience.
• Take lead in engagement and communication with vendors (security, cleaning, pest control, scent air, landscaping, etc.); plus colleagues across multiple departments.
• Prepare and conduct training on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) including manpower allocation, regulations, standards to all internal and external service providers; supervise and carry out routine inspections; improve quality
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
