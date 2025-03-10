Tuyển Product Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of all Branding/Marketing matters related to Sales & Marketing department, including:
• Work with brand consultants in developing brand strategies and identities.
• Collaborate with agencies/suppliers for execution of all marketing collaterals, website, printed materials following brand guidelines.
• Produce creative and innovative contents & visuals for social media channels, PR bookings and printed materials.
• Manage marketing campaigns across online & offline platforms ensuring to reach right target audiences, meet their expectations and build the brand’s awareness/credibility.
• Take lead in collaboration and communication with vendors (consultants, media/event agencies, production houses, suppliers, etc).
• Organize events such as project launches, openings; video/photo shoots and other joint-marketing activities.
• Setting up and maintaining of Sales Galleries, Show Units, Mock-up Units, Sales Offices, etc. with high standards for smooth operations and innovative customers’ experience.
• Take lead in engagement and communication with vendors (security, cleaning, pest control, scent air, landscaping, etc.); plus colleagues across multiple departments.
• Prepare and conduct training on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) including manpower allocation, regulations, standards to all internal and external service providers; supervise and carry out routine inspections; improve quality

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30th Floor, Tower 1, Capital Place, 29 Lieu Giai St., Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

