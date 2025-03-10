Tuyển Product Marketing CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

In charge of all Branding/Marketing matters related to Sales & Marketing department, including:

• Work with brand consultants in developing brand strategies and identities.

• Collaborate with agencies/suppliers for execution of all marketing collaterals, website, printed materials following brand guidelines.

• Produce creative and innovative contents & visuals for social media channels, PR bookings and printed materials.

• Manage marketing campaigns across online & offline platforms ensuring to reach right target audiences, meet their expectations and build the brand’s awareness/credibility.

• Take lead in collaboration and communication with vendors (consultants, media/event agencies, production houses, suppliers, etc).

• Organize events such as project launches, openings; video/photo shoots and other joint-marketing activities.

• Setting up and maintaining of Sales Galleries, Show Units, Mock-up Units, Sales Offices, etc. with high standards for smooth operations and innovative customers’ experience.

• Take lead in engagement and communication with vendors (security, cleaning, pest control, scent air, landscaping, etc.); plus colleagues across multiple departments.

• Prepare and conduct training on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) including manpower allocation, regulations, standards to all internal and external service providers; supervise and carry out routine inspections; improve quality