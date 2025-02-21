Tuyển Product Marketing 7-Eleven Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Primary job duties:

Retail Marketing

• Implement POSM for new stores and Marketing activities for grand opening events

• Ensure the quality and effectiveness of POSM (posters, LCD…) at stores, delivered on time and in accordance with guidelines.

• Supervise promotions, events, and marketing activities at stores, ensuring proper execution according to the plan.

• Supervise suppliers, including auditing and managing paperwork related to contracts, acceptance, and payments.

Brand Development

• Implement ESG activities, build a brand image focused on community engagement and sustainable values.

• Experience in working with KOCs/KOLs, including planning and communicating with influencers for bookings.

• Engage in collaborative events and partnerships between 7-Eleven and other brands.

• Conduct market research, analyze competitors and customer behavior in the retail industry to propose ideas for improving campaigns.