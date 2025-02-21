Tuyển Product Marketing 7-Eleven Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại 7-Eleven Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Capital Place, Số 29 Liễu Giai, Phường Ngọc Khánh, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Primary job duties:
Retail Marketing
• Implement POSM for new stores and Marketing activities for grand opening events
• Ensure the quality and effectiveness of POSM (posters, LCD…) at stores, delivered on time and in accordance with guidelines.
• Supervise promotions, events, and marketing activities at stores, ensuring proper execution according to the plan.
• Supervise suppliers, including auditing and managing paperwork related to contracts, acceptance, and payments.
Brand Development
• Implement ESG activities, build a brand image focused on community engagement and sustainable values.
• Experience in working with KOCs/KOLs, including planning and communicating with influencers for bookings.
• Engage in collaborative events and partnerships between 7-Eleven and other brands.
• Conduct market research, analyze competitors and customer behavior in the retail industry to propose ideas for improving campaigns.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại 7-Eleven Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại 7-Eleven Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
