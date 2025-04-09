Tuyển Product Marketing PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MAIN DUTIES:

1. Admin support (Labour contract, annex, other employment documents):

• Printing, getting signature (Manager, Directors, Partners, staff), stamping

• Follow up with staff on signature

• Send and receive documents from Hanoi Office

• Manage & report status of documentation completion to team and Manager

• Employment Certificate, Internship certificate, Termination letter

2. Personal Profile Management:

• New Joiner Profile creation

• New Joiner Profile collection on Onboarding date

• Profile archiving & scanning (new labour contract, employment letter, salary letter, spot bonus letter, final payment, termination letter)

• Send and retrieve P file to/from storage

• Profile tracking management

• Monthly incomplete P file reports

• Update staff Personal Information (new Joiner form) and check the accuracy of staff\'s legal name.

3. Tax related support:

• Tax code registration for staff and dependent relief