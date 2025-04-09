Tuyển Product Marketing PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
- Hà Nội: 16th Floor, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, Block E6, Cau Giay Urban Area, Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
MAIN DUTIES:
1. Admin support (Labour contract, annex, other employment documents):
• Printing, getting signature (Manager, Directors, Partners, staff), stamping
• Follow up with staff on signature
• Send and receive documents from Hanoi Office
• Manage & report status of documentation completion to team and Manager
• Employment Certificate, Internship certificate, Termination letter
2. Personal Profile Management:
• New Joiner Profile creation
• New Joiner Profile collection on Onboarding date
• Profile archiving & scanning (new labour contract, employment letter, salary letter, spot bonus letter, final payment, termination letter)
• Send and retrieve P file to/from storage
• Profile tracking management
• Monthly incomplete P file reports
• Update staff Personal Information (new Joiner form) and check the accuracy of staff\'s legal name.
3. Tax related support:
• Tax code registration for staff and dependent relief
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
