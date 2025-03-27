Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 13 USD

• Sales & Operations Management:

o Oversee and manage sales results and overall store operations.

o Ensure profitability by managing income, costs, and gross profit.

o Achieve sales targets by executing business development plans at the store level.

• Team Leadership & Performance:

o Set and manage KPIs for departments and individuals within the store to achieve

performance goals.

o Develop and execute plans to enhance team performance and operation efficiency.

o Manage manpower planning at the store level, ensuring the optimal staffingstructure.

• Stock & Inventory Management:

o Ensure proper stock management, prevent loss, and maintain inventory standards.

o Collaborate with departments to manage promotions, stock displays, and align with company policies.

o Monitor stock levels and forecast demand to optimize inventory management.

• Customer & Market Relations:

o Serve as the ambassador for the company, establishing strong relationships with customers and suppliers.

o Conduct market research to expand the business at the store level and understand

customer needs.

o Sustain and develop strategies to increase customer frequency and purchasing power.

• Operational Standards & Compliance:

o Ensure adherence to company standards for displays, hygiene, and safety protocols.

o Maintain a dynamic and friendly working environment to motivate the team.

• Other Duties:

o Perform other duties as assigned by the Board of Directors.