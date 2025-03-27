Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 13 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 13 USD
• Sales & Operations Management:
o Oversee and manage sales results and overall store operations.
o Ensure profitability by managing income, costs, and gross profit.
o Achieve sales targets by executing business development plans at the store level.
• Team Leadership & Performance:
o Set and manage KPIs for departments and individuals within the store to achieve
performance goals.
o Develop and execute plans to enhance team performance and operation efficiency.
o Manage manpower planning at the store level, ensuring the optimal staffingstructure.
• Stock & Inventory Management:
o Ensure proper stock management, prevent loss, and maintain inventory standards.
o Collaborate with departments to manage promotions, stock displays, and align with company policies.
o Monitor stock levels and forecast demand to optimize inventory management.
• Customer & Market Relations:
o Serve as the ambassador for the company, establishing strong relationships with customers and suppliers.
o Conduct market research to expand the business at the store level and understand
customer needs.
o Sustain and develop strategies to increase customer frequency and purchasing power.
• Operational Standards & Compliance:
o Ensure adherence to company standards for displays, hygiene, and safety protocols.
o Maintain a dynamic and friendly working environment to motivate the team.
• Other Duties:
o Perform other duties as assigned by the Board of Directors.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 13 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI