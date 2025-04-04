Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2 USD

SUMMARY:

As a Product Engineer in the Power Management Group, you will be part of a focused team that develops, qualifies, and releases new Power Management semiconductor products while also maintaining an active portfolio of released Power Management products. Power Management Product Engineers drive innovation and continuous improvement in a fast-paced, dynamic environment using rigorous statistical methods. The position focuses on new product introductions, improving yields and maintaining quality for all assigned products to ensure customer expectations are exceeded. The Product Engineer interfaces with Design, Applications, Test, Packaging, Reliability, Operations and Quality Engineering teams. Position based onsite in Hanoi, Vietnam.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Direct ownership of Product Engineering deliverables for new product introduction (NPI) and product sustaining efforts.

Support NPI and sustaining test engineering activities to debug, validate and release production test hardware/software.