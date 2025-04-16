Tuyển Product Marketing KPMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing KPMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KPMG Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/05/2025
KPMG Việt Nam

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại KPMG Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, Phạm Hùng, Keangnam, Mễ Trì, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a motivated, responsible and detail-oriented individual to join our GMS team as a Senior Consultant/Assistant Manager. The ideal candidate will have strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills, and be eager to learn about global mobility and the professional services industry.
Key responsibilities:
- Act as key team member in engagement team to provide excellent and high-quality services to our Clients, including but not limited to:
• Research regulations and apply understanding of legislation to client case under guidance and instruction
• Prepare/Review tax returns, payroll calculation, social security compliance and tax advice
• Prepare/Review materials for tax briefings for client meetings
• Interact with the Tax, Social Insurance, and Labour authorities and other relevant authorities in relation to clients’ affairs and service provision
• Provide administrative support for the engagements
• Other ad-hoc duties as required
- Build and maintain positive relationships with clients and internal stakeholders
- Stay up-to-date on applicable regulations and best practices in personal income tax, payroll, social security compliance, labour regulations and global mobility

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại KPMG Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KPMG Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

KPMG Việt Nam

KPMG Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 10Floor, 115 Nguyễn Huệ, Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job350283
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VUIHOC.vn
Tuyển Product Marketing VUIHOC.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
VUIHOC.vn
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VUIHOC.vn
Tuyển Product Marketing VUIHOC.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
VUIHOC.vn
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Marketing Step Up Education.,Jsc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Step Up Education.,Jsc
50 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KANGAROO QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 27 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KANGAROO QUỐC TẾ
22 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing True Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu True Platform
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty CP Thời Trang 360 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Thời Trang 360
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm Quốc tế VIMEX Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm Quốc tế VIMEX Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH BigBic làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH BigBic
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu Icetea Labs
Tới 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ECO MOBILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ECO MOBILE
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA ETEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA ETEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NAGAKAWA Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NAGAKAWA Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD IIG VIỆT NAM
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Befinancial làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Befinancial
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm