Tuyển Product Marketing KPMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại KPMG Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, Phạm Hùng, Keangnam, Mễ Trì, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
We are seeking a motivated, responsible and detail-oriented individual to join our GMS team as a Senior Consultant/Assistant Manager. The ideal candidate will have strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills, and be eager to learn about global mobility and the professional services industry.
Key responsibilities:
- Act as key team member in engagement team to provide excellent and high-quality services to our Clients, including but not limited to:
• Research regulations and apply understanding of legislation to client case under guidance and instruction
• Prepare/Review tax returns, payroll calculation, social security compliance and tax advice
• Prepare/Review materials for tax briefings for client meetings
• Interact with the Tax, Social Insurance, and Labour authorities and other relevant authorities in relation to clients’ affairs and service provision
• Provide administrative support for the engagements
• Other ad-hoc duties as required
- Build and maintain positive relationships with clients and internal stakeholders
- Stay up-to-date on applicable regulations and best practices in personal income tax, payroll, social security compliance, labour regulations and global mobility
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
