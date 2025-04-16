Tuyển Product Marketing KPMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a motivated, responsible and detail-oriented individual to join our GMS team as a Senior Consultant/Assistant Manager. The ideal candidate will have strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills, and be eager to learn about global mobility and the professional services industry.

Key responsibilities:

- Act as key team member in engagement team to provide excellent and high-quality services to our Clients, including but not limited to:

• Research regulations and apply understanding of legislation to client case under guidance and instruction

• Prepare/Review tax returns, payroll calculation, social security compliance and tax advice

• Prepare/Review materials for tax briefings for client meetings

• Interact with the Tax, Social Insurance, and Labour authorities and other relevant authorities in relation to clients’ affairs and service provision

• Provide administrative support for the engagements

• Other ad-hoc duties as required

- Build and maintain positive relationships with clients and internal stakeholders

- Stay up-to-date on applicable regulations and best practices in personal income tax, payroll, social security compliance, labour regulations and global mobility