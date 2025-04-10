Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Horison Tower, 40 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Roles and Responsibilities
• Lead and manage the lease and lease management team to formulate, implement, monitor and review leasing strategies and translate into executable action plans to maximise rental and occupancy in line with the stated targets and KPIs.
• Securing new tenancies, identifying market segments and prospects, managing lease renewals with existing clients, and liaising with property agents.
• Develop relationship with key accounts and decision makers of key accounts to foster better leasing opportunities.
• To conduct lease renewals for existing tenure prior before lease expiry.
• Work with large space users to constantly look for demand for build-to-suit opportunity.
• Providing regular updates to the Management on market supply, demand, pricing, competition and market positioning for the asset.
• Lead the reporting of asset management, solicitation activities, pipelines and recommendations for improvements as part of leasing and asset performance optimization.
• Provide strong strategic leadership and coaching to the team in securing leasing renewals, new tenancies and identifying new market segments and prospects.
• Conduct market research of existing and emerging competitors on market rentals and occupancy cost benchmarks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sembcorp Development Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vietnam Country Office: Horison Tower, 40 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

